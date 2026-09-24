Watch As Netanyahu Savages Mamdani From UN Podium With Blistering Taunt

Hurricane Bibi just blew through the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City and, boy, did he leave a trail of destruction in his wake.

In his Thursday afternoon speech in front of the U.N., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu let loose with what seemed to be months of pent up frustration over the relentless criticism of Israel, setting his sights on everyone from diplomats who walked out on him to Iran, Qatar, and Turkey – and saving some of his more savage comments for the mayor of the very city from which he spoke.

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Bibi has a message for the streams of delegates who headed for the doors before as he began speaking and those protesting out on the streets: you're phonies and cowards, all of you. “If there are any other moral cowards that haven't yet left this hall, please do so now, thank you very much," he declared.

"You're phony human rights protesters!"



Netanyahu calls out people in the streets outside the U.N. and delegates who walked out, accusing them of a double standard over Iran.



"Where were you?" the Israeli prime minister asks, pointing to Iranians killed and injured by their own… pic.twitter.com/yYU6dxZeQQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

"You're phony human rights protesters!" Netanyahu calls out people in the streets outside the U.N. and delegates who walked out, accusing them of a double standard over Iran. "Where were you?" the Israeli prime minister asks, pointing to Iranians killed and injured by their own government and Christians facing persecution. "Did you organize mass rallies, hunger strikes? Did you protest outside the Iranian mission to the U.N.? Did you speak out?"

Netanyahu first aimed his fire on Iran, arguing that Israel’s decision to take out Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure wasn’t just about protecting Israel, but also much of the free world that has been under threat from the Islamic Republic.

"Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard,” he said, “but for me it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make as prime minister. If I hadn’t done it, we’d be dead.” He then revealed that some of the governments now condemning Israel had privately thanked him for taking on Iran, calling the disconnect “mind-blowing hypocrisy.”

Bibi then moved on to Qatar and Turkey, accusing both of helping to wage what he called the “eighth front” against Israel – the “war for truth.” He said Qatar has spent billions to spread anti-Israel propaganda through universities and outlets like Al Jazeera, then blasted Turkey for hosting Hamas and spreading its own anti-Israel message.

Netanyahu saved some especially sharp words for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whom he called a “tyrant,” before mocking Erdoğan’s ambitions regarding Jerusalem: “He says he will be the ruler of Jerusalem. No sir, you won’t. It is our city.”

Boom.

Speaking of boom, Bibi had a little bit of fun by producing a beeper from his pocket and taunting "remember the beepers?"

NETANYAHU: "You remember the beepers?"



*pulls a pager out of his pocket*



"Hezbollah certainly remembers them."pic.twitter.com/wlQ0jVTHDB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2026

The taunting really escalated when he got to the topic of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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And this one was personal.

Mamdani has repeatedly accused Netanyahu of committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza, and even promised to arrest the Israeli prime minister under an International Criminal Court warrant if he ever stepped foot in New York City. The mayor was left with egg on his face after admitting he didn't actually have the power to make an arrest happen.

Standing at the podium in the U.N. headquarters building – smack dab in the middle of New York City – Netanyahu accused the mayor of helping to create an environment in which Jews no longer feel safe in the city and blasted him over his hostility toward Israel.

“You can’t silence me. You can’t silence the truth,” Netanyahu declared.

Then came the hammer.

“The days when Jews were defenseless victims marched to the slaughter, those days are over,” he said. “Today we have a state. Today we have an army.”

"Shame on you!"



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes direct aim at Zohran Mamdani, calling the mayor of New York City an "anti-Semitic" and accusing him spreading lies about Israel and its soldiers.



"Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting… pic.twitter.com/9EoLUj7u9e — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

"Shame on you!" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes direct aim at Zohran Mamdani, calling the mayor of New York City an "anti-Semitic" and accusing him spreading lies about Israel and its soldiers. "Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth."

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That’s certainly one way to respond to a radical politician who wanted you arrested – happily take the biggest international stage his town has to offer and deliver your message directly to him.

I think we can consider that message delivered.

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