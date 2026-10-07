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Sick: Pro-Hamas Protesters Rage Across NYC, Surround Israelis for Peace Vigil at Union Square

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 07, 2026 8:50 PM
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Sick: Pro-Hamas Protesters Rage Across NYC, Surround Israelis for Peace Vigil at Union Square
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

It’s been three years since the savage Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks, which killed 1,200 people, often in barbaric, inhuman ways.

As we reported, Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrated the occasion by firing off an incendiary statement accusing Israel of committing war crimes and genocide in Gaza. (See: Morally Bankrupt Mamdani Spits on October 7 Victims to Demonize Israel.)

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If he wanted to stoke a response, he succeeded, because anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests broke out throughout the Big Apple Wednesday. Not surprisingly, Columbia University and NYU once again played their part in the twisted response to the anniversary of a slaughter:

Anti-Israel protesters turned out by the hundreds across New York City during the third anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack Wednesday — with students at NYU and Columbia University calling to “keep the intifada alive” and proclaiming “resistance is justified.”

More than 100 people gathered at Washington Square Park for the latest demonstration of the New York University Students for Justice in Palestine’s “Rage Week” aimed at condemning the Israel-Gaza war.

The demonstrators — wearing keffiyehs and holding banners calling for NYU to “divest” and shutter its Tel Aviv campus — were heard chanting, “Long live the intifada” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a common rally cry implying the erasure of the Jewish state.

The terrorist supporters continued into the evening, as a group of protesters surrounded a vigil hosted by Israelis for Peace. Some were even holding up posters of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas Oct. 7 mastermind who Israel eliminated in October 2024.

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Even Mamdani came under fire — apparently he’s not extreme enough for some of these zealots.

If you ever want to know what happened to so many of our universities, it’s because they hire guys like this. He spoke to the Washington Square Park crowd:

Andrew Ross, a professor at NYU’s American Studies program and part of Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, justified Hamas’ bloody invasion on Oct. 7, 2023, as a military tactic whose primary purpose was to acquire hostages to free Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

While Ross called the day “very tragic,” he went on to spread a conspiracy theory that the Israel Defense Forces killed some of its own citizens during the massacre — in which nearly 1,200 people, including more than 800 civilians, were slaughtered, with many victims also suffering torture and rape at the hands of Hamas fighters.

“On Oct. 7, a mass Hannibal Directive was issued, and for the first time, it applied to civilians, Israeli civilians, and as a result, an untold number of them died at the hands of being targeted by IDF forces in vehicles that were being taken back to Gaza,” Ross claimed as he addressed the crowd.

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This isn’t his first time at the rodeo:

It’s hard to wrap the mind around the atrocities committed three years ago, much less celebrations of it occurring on the anniversary. A mental sickness is spreading, and it needs to be stomped out. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY | HAMAS | ISRAEL | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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