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Gotta Love It: Leftist Philly Bike Ride Boycott Against 'Zionist' Businesses Backfires Big Time

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 08, 2026 3:34 PM
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Gotta Love It: Leftist Philly Bike Ride Boycott Against 'Zionist' Businesses Backfires Big Time
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

How off the rails has the Left gotten? I suspect we're going to be asking that question a lot over the next couple of years. 

But they're not even trying to hide how extreme they are anymore, as we can see with their "anti-Zionist" bike boycott of restaurants in Philadelphia on Sunday. As we previously reported in the run-up to the event, they were demanding that the businesses they were targeting "must go," shouting "no business for zionists," and saying they would “show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.” It was also scheduled on the eve of Kristallnacht, the nationwide attack on Jewish citizens and businesses in Nazi Germany 88 years ago.

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Restaurant owners said they weren't going to be intimidated and they would be open.

Yehuda Sichel owns Huda on 19th Street and said they're staying open Sunday despite protesters planning to be outside.

"We should not be allowing in our city for businesses, public businesses to be harassed and terrorized by people who may not agree with you," said Sichel.

"Catch us this Sunday, we will be open," said business owner Marti Lieberman to her social media supporters.

Lieberman owns the Mac Mart at 18th and Arch and spoke with Action News over the phone, saying her staff of two is trying to get ready for crowds of supporters.

But the leftists may not have counted on the response that they would get, because indeed there were crowds of people out to support the restaurants that appeared to far exceed the masked boycotters on bikes waving Palestinian flags. The counter-protesters appeared largely older, and they weren't shy about letting the bikers know exactly what they thought of them. 

Warning for graphic language and gestures in following videos:

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One counter-protester even appeared to pull off a great troll, riding in amongst the leftists wearing an "Israel" shirt. 

Things got heated. 

The mayor, the governor, and a host of others all spoke out against the event, so I think it's fair to say it backfired on the group big time. 

They even had baseball legend Reggie "Mr. October" Jackson speaking out against them. 

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The restaurants were inundated with a ton of supporters going to eat there, with long lines. 

So great job, boycotters; it backfired big time. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | PENNSYLVANIA | PRO-PALESTINIAN
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