Gotta Love It: Leftist Philly Bike Ride Boycott Against 'Zionist' Businesses Backfires Big Time

How off the rails has the Left gotten? I suspect we're going to be asking that question a lot over the next couple of years.

But they're not even trying to hide how extreme they are anymore, as we can see with their "anti-Zionist" bike boycott of restaurants in Philadelphia on Sunday. As we previously reported in the run-up to the event, they were demanding that the businesses they were targeting "must go," shouting "no business for zionists," and saying they would “show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.” It was also scheduled on the eve of Kristallnacht, the nationwide attack on Jewish citizens and businesses in Nazi Germany 88 years ago.

Advertisement

Restaurant owners said they weren't going to be intimidated and they would be open.

Yehuda Sichel owns Huda on 19th Street and said they're staying open Sunday despite protesters planning to be outside. "We should not be allowing in our city for businesses, public businesses to be harassed and terrorized by people who may not agree with you," said Sichel. "Catch us this Sunday, we will be open," said business owner Marti Lieberman to her social media supporters. Lieberman owns the Mac Mart at 18th and Arch and spoke with Action News over the phone, saying her staff of two is trying to get ready for crowds of supporters.

But the leftists may not have counted on the response that they would get, because indeed there were crowds of people out to support the restaurants that appeared to far exceed the masked boycotters on bikes waving Palestinian flags. The counter-protesters appeared largely older, and they weren't shy about letting the bikers know exactly what they thought of them.

Warning for graphic language and gestures in following videos:

NOW: "Boycott Bikeride" confronted by Israel supporters as Pro-Palestine Protesters ride past, protesting Jewish Restaurants in Philadelphia https://t.co/K7amzcFSkN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026

One counter-protester even appeared to pull off a great troll, riding in amongst the leftists wearing an "Israel" shirt.

Things got heated.

Clashes, Bleeding man and arrest as Pro-Palestine Cyclists are gathering at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia for today’s Boycott Ride against Jewish restaurants that protesters describe as "Zionist Establishments" Massive counter protest by Israel supporters. https://t.co/yKpNpCyQZM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026

The mayor, the governor, and a host of others all spoke out against the event, so I think it's fair to say it backfired on the group big time.

They even had baseball legend Reggie "Mr. October" Jackson speaking out against them.

It is heartbreaking to see antisemitism in my hometown. I was born in Wyncote, near Philadelphia, and it makes me angry and ashamed to see hatred tolerated there. The numbers show this is not an abstract concern. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 465 antisemitic incidents across Pennsylvania in 2024, an 18% increase over 2023. It tracked 189 incidents in Philadelphia and 51 in Montgomery County. These reports include harassment, vandalism, and assault; they are not all classified as crimes. (https://t.co/LNbuEF4lCN, https://t.co/VD98Hg5XEp) Hateful expression harms more than its immediate target. In a 2025 survey of Jewish Americans, 79% said they were concerned about antisemitism, and 52% said they had worried about their personal safety because of their identity. Nearly half reported taking steps to increase their security. A research review also found that exposure to hate is associated with worse psychological well-being, more negative stereotypes, and less trust between groups. (https://t.co/VD98Hg5XEp, https://t.co/YJT6NcR4VF) It takes me back to the racism I experienced in the 1960s: signs throughout the South declaring that Black people could be refused service, along with separate “white” and “colored” signs on bathrooms and drinking fountains,”no niggers”. I remember what that hatred looked and felt like. We cannot accept it in any form, directed at any people. I wish I could be there to stand with those protesting HATE. I am asking elected officials and other leaders in Philadelphia: Where are the clear statements condemning antisemitism? When hateful language is excused or repeated, it can make hostility seem acceptable and deepen fear and division. Leaders should speak plainly and consistently: antisemitism and hate have no place in our communities. What the hell? We have to speak up. Reggie Jackson The Mr. October Guy — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

The restaurants were inundated with a ton of supporters going to eat there, with long lines.

Line to get into Schlesingers, one of restaurents being targeted by palinazis. https://t.co/wH0ulTDZz9 — Steve B (@SRBPenn) November 8, 2026

So great job, boycotters; it backfired big time.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.