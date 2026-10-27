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Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 27, 2026 11:40 AM
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Democrat Senator Tries to Come for Elon - Musk Wins the Internet With His Response
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Democrats are completely unhinged when it comes to Elon Musk. 

Musk has contributed so much to the country, from his efforts to cut spending and waste with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to helping to increase free speech with X. He's provided amazing technological advancements through his companies, even flying cars and saving astronauts in space. Not to mention all the thousands of people he employs. He even made over 4,000 people millionaires when he took SpaceX public. He may be the most productive person on the face of the planet. 

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Of course, he has committed a grievous offense. He's spoken out against bad Democrat policies, and he's a big donor to the Republicans. 

Yet Democrats, others on the left, and the Never Trump crew are practically salivating over the possibility that if they get power, they think they can go after him. This from the Bulwark crew was completely unhinged. Notice how they refer to the plotting underway by Democrats in Congress. 

Warning for graphic language:

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Perhaps one of the worst takes was from Democrat political commentator and former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich. He spoke about how the Democrats needed to "defund Musk." Then, it got even worse when he said the Democrats should start laying the groundwork to "nationalize" Musk's companies. 

How off the rails have they become? Here's Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA). 

Notice he doesn't mention any alleged crime. You should investigate until you find something and can destroy him. This is evil. This is scary authoritarian stuff from a sitting senator: "Show me the man, and I'll find the crime." This is where Democrats are, and they would only get worse if they return to power. This is another reason to vote red everywhere — to stop this kind of craziness. 

Padilla got ratioed to the moon. 

Elon has already fired back at some of this targeting noise. So when he responded to Padilla, he treated him with all the respect that he deserved. 

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I have to admit that made me laugh out loud. I think he definitely won the internet with that one. 

Definitely thread of the day: 

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News Topics ALEX PADILLA | ELON MUSK | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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