Cornyn Has the Gall to Lecture Republicans About Losing, and Gets Absolutely Roasted

There's a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking about why the Republicans lost on Tuesday.

Iran, gas prices, and Republicans not turning out are all being tossed around.

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But outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) thinks he has the answer for us. This takes some gall.

Last night, Republicans lost the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and my home state of Texas, a conservative cornerstone for more than three decades, because our party forgot the basic rules of coalition politics: 1. Add, don’t subtract 2. Be likeable 3. Do what you promised 4. Character & integrity still matter Time to turn the page and rebuild. Read my full thoughts in the @WSJ: https://t.co/ObDrY87Ljb — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 4, 2026

Last night, Republicans lost the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and my home state of Texas, a conservative cornerstone for more than three decades, because our party forgot the basic rules of coalition politics: 1. Add, don’t subtract 2. Be likeable 3. Do what you promised 4. Character & integrity still matter Time to turn the page and rebuild.

Wait, isn't this the guy they spent almost $100 million on, and he still lost his primary to Ken Paxton by almost 28 points? He lost because the people thought he didn't fulfill any of those four qualities he mentioned. They didn't think he was answering their concerns. And he presumes to preach to us about what you need to win? The people already rejected him.

Paxton lost, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was voted out too, as were other Republicans in the blue wave. Paxton wasn't the only one who lost. Talarico got 5.4 million votes. Paxton got 4.2 million, the same as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2018. So yes, I think Cornyn would have lost too if he were on the general ballot, since the primary already showed people were unhappy with him.

After Cornyn lost the primary, he said he would support the ticket. But then he spent the ensuing months trying to run Paxton down in passive-aggressive tweets and comments. So much for Cornyn having Number 4 on his list. At a time when he should be supporting the nominee of the voters, he was also doing what he could to "subtract."

What a bitter character. Then, after doing all that, he couldn't wait to congratulate the Democrat James Talarico when he won, as we reported.

He thinks he has relevance and he's going to be involved in "rebuilding"? I think he's kidding himself — he's truly done in Texas. Unfortunately, he and his ilk may have truly hurt Texas for some time with what they have helped to usher in.

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You LITERALLY refused to campaign with Ken Paxton. You fundraised for every Senate candidate except the one in your own state. You don’t get to lose the primary, sabotage the general, and then lecture ALL OF US on teamwork. We voted you out for those reasons — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) November 4, 2026

Dude your kind is WHY we lost. Sit down. — UnwokeThoughts (@UnwokeThoughts) November 4, 2026

Waco Young Republicans endorses @JohnCornyn for President of River Oaks nursing home — Waco Young Republicans (@WacoYRs) November 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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