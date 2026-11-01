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Jet Nose Dives Straight Into Ground in Horrific Crash in Florida

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 01, 2026 4:43 PM
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Jet Nose Dives Straight Into Ground in Horrific Crash in Florida
Townhall Media

There was a horrible airplane crash in Palm Beach County on Sunday. 

Video shows the terrible view of how fast it slammed into the ground.

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A Learjet carrying nine people crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the Learjet 60 crashed around 12:50 p.m. The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Nine people were on board, according to the FAA.

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There was a huge, visible smoldering crater

The crash was described as a “mass casualty incident” by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, although no further details were given on how many people were in the aircraft at the time or in the mobile home.

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