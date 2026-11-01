Jet Nose Dives Straight Into Ground in Horrific Crash in Florida

There was a horrible airplane crash in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

Video shows the terrible view of how fast it slammed into the ground.

This is the moment a Learjet 60 slammed into the ground in Greenacres this afternoon, erupting into a fireball. Flight tracking shows it came from Austin, TX before a rapid descent near Military Trail. Local reports say it hit a mobile home area. Investigation ongoing. #PalmBeach #Aviation #PlaneCrash #Florida — Greg Madden (@GregMaddenUSMC) November 1, 2026

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WATCH: New video shows Learjet 60 business jet crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida. The plane was completely disintegrated upon impact. Number of casualties unknown. https://t.co/l5JT9KEWnQ — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

A Learjet carrying nine people crashed in a residential area near Cresthaven on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the Learjet 60 crashed around 12:50 p.m. The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. Nine people were on board, according to the FAA.

WATCH: Learjet 60 business jet completely destroyed, leaving large crater, after crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s unknown how many people were on board. https://t.co/R6kJlVTvdC — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

There was a huge, visible smoldering crater

The crash was described as a “mass casualty incident” by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, although no further details were given on how many people were in the aircraft at the time or in the mobile home.

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