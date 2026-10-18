DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Airman Dies in Tragedy During Demonstration at UTSA-Navy Football Game

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 18, 2026 3:42 PM
Advertisement
Airman Dies in Tragedy During Demonstration at UTSA-Navy Football Game
Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

The University of Texas at San Antonio had a game against Navy on Saturday. 

But there was a tragic moment during a demonstration before the game that was supposed to honor the military and veterans. 

Advertisement

An Air Force commando who fell from the 170-foot rafters in front of thousands of horrified fans at a University of Texas at San Antonio football game Saturday has died.

The airman slipped while rappelling from the roof of the Alamodome before the UTSA game against Navy — and plunged to the ground.

The service member, who was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, was mortally injured during a pregame demonstration at the school’s “Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans” game.

He was attended to on the field by the field medical team before he was taken off the field on a stretcher in a cart and then to the hospital, where he unfortunately died. 

Videos on social media appear to show him sliding rapidly down the rope out of control during a fast-rope demonstration and landing in the middle of the field. 

Recommended
Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy Nick Arama Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France Nick Arama
Advertisement

UTSA officials expressed concern for the airman and for fans present during the fall.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues,” a university spokesperson told the outlet.

“We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students.”

 The incident is now being investigated to determine what happened. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MILITARY | TEXAS | SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy

Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy

Nick Arama
Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France

Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France

Nick Arama
CBS Tries to Trap Vance With Guilfoyle Question, but They Go Down in Flames From His Great Reply

CBS Tries to Trap Vance With Guilfoyle Question, but They Go Down in Flames From His Great Reply

Nick Arama

Trending on RedState Videos