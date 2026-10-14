'We Have Guns Too': Dem Candidate's Bizarre Anti-MAGA Rant at Candidate Forum Goes Viral

It's election season, so we've been seeing all kinds of candidates.

But some are decidedly more colorful than others.

I think it's fair to say that Jaime West is in a class by herself. She certainly got people's attention when a video of her appearance at a candidate forum went viral. West is the Democrat candidate running for Fayette County Council, District 4, in Indiana.

Advertisement

The moderator asked her what one decision she would expect to make that might not be popular, but was in the best interests of the county. Her answer was jaw-dropping, and yes, this is real.

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project.



It is 100% real.



This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) - she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana.



I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could… pic.twitter.com/MD2MQ44MXx — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

West pondered the question, turned right to the camera, then said, "Firing all Republicans!"

"I wouldn’t let them — I mean — I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like 'em. They voted against — their own state representative voted against her own party. I mean. What do you want me to tell you? I don't like being around 'em.

"Y’all did this to us. … You made this happen. This ICE coming into our communities, stealing people's jobs. I mean. I've been threatened so many times to my face by MAGA; we’ll call them. Because there's Republicans who actually get it. You know, there are good Republicans out there, but then there's these MAGAs who are just racist and aren't very intelligent at all. They call you names. The sheriff’s nephew threatened to blow my head off. But, you know, what are you going to do?"

I'm not even sure how the moderator managed to keep a straight face through all that. I really wonder what she was thinking. We've seen a lot of hot takes when it comes to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but I didn't know they stole people's jobs — that's a new one to me. That was particularly hilarious.

The moderator then asked for her final message to voters.

Again, West pondered for only a moment. "We have guns too," she declared, again turning right to the camera.

The moderator quickly pivoted to how people could go about voting.

West could not immediately be reached for comment, Fox News Digital said. I'll bet.

While it was not immediately clear which Indiana sheriff West was referring to, Zac Jones, who leads the Fayette County Sheriff's Office where she is running, was stunned by the remark. "I don’t know Jaime West, and she obviously doesn’t know me. I have five nieces and zero nephews. I’m not sure what she is talking about, and I’m certain she has no idea what she is talking about either," Jones told Fox News Digital.

Now the district is probably an R+ a billion. I exaggerate slightly, but you get my drift: It's heavily Republican, so I don't think the Democrats were trying very hard here. But the sad thing is, she's not the most extreme of the Democrats — at least she doesn't want to raise taxes. That's how wild their candidate pool is across the country.

Advertisement

You know the memes are already dropping.

Jaime West Remix pic.twitter.com/BeDzQPNPSn — Red Samurai (@SamuraiCrew) October 13, 2026

Here's the full candidate forum interview, with other fun moments.

Here is her full segment, in all its glory.



It’s beyond the pale. pic.twitter.com/Y5WLG1HyzT — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.