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Watch: Leftists' Despicable Disruption of MN Lincoln-Reagan Event. It May Have Helped GOP.

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 12, 2026 9:10 PM
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Watch: Leftists' Despicable Disruption of MN Lincoln-Reagan Event. It May Have Helped GOP.
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Minnesota Republicans held their annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Eagan on Friday. 

Among the people in attendance were Senate candidate Michelle Tafoya, Minnesota House Speaker and gubernatorial candidate Lisa Demuth, and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was a featured speaker. 

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Demuth was speaking at the dinner when leftist activists disrupted the event.

One of them was holding a banner that said "RepubliKKKan Party," and she started screaming as the security tried to remove her and a male activist from the room. 

So if you wondered how they got in, according to Lindsey Brown of KSTP, one of her sources said they bought tickets that cost $200-250 each. 

How gross, and frankly, despicable. What gall to wave such a sign around, not only at a "Lincoln-Reagan" dinner, but to wave it at Demuth, who is black and who is the first black person to be a party nominee for governor in the state. 

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash blasted the protesters Saturday in a statement for using "a symbol of racial terror at a Black woman leader, at a dinner named for the president who ended slavery."

Plechash said the symbols "still have no place anywhere, least of all aimed at a Black woman seeking the highest office in our state."

Eagan police said officers told eight people to leave. It's not clear whether any criminal charges will be pursued.

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Minnesota House GOP Leader Harry Niska commented on the disruption: "This kind of action is despicable, and it’s turning into a pattern of hateful rhetoric and disruption from extreme far-left Democrats."

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the chaos, and the Republicans carried on despite the temporary disruption. 

The good news? If each of the eight people who were asked to leave paid at least $200, that's a $1,600 contribution to the Republicans. Thanks, you leftists! Hopefully, it's put to good use to defeat Democrats in November. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GOP | MINNESOTA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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