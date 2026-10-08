Mic Drop: Rubio Demolishes Amnesty International Over Their Comment on 'War Crimes' in Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Europe, on the back end of his trip, visiting Iceland, Greece, and Portugal.

We reported on his great speech in Greece about preserving Western Civilization, standing in front of the Acropolis. He also took apart a reporter for asking about fake news.

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Then Rubio went on to Lisbon, Portugal, to talk about NATO and defense cooperation, as well as economic and technology cooperation.

Rubio also thanked the Portuguese official for allowing the U.S. to use the Lajes Field air base in the Azores during Operation Epic Fury and the U.S. actions against Iran.

Rubio did a joint press briefing with the Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel after they both made remarks on their meeting.

A reporter asked a question about the use of Lajes Field, asking Rubio for comment on the report that "Amnesty International said that Portugal should not support war crimes and the way to war crimes."

Rubio is just so good at such things. His response just decimated Amnesty International and hit all the right points in blowing up their hot take. "Amnesty International is a fraud," Rubio said, not holding back.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED Amnesty International attacking the US for "war crimes" in Iran



"You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that M*RDERED in cold blood tens of THOUSANDS of people in the streets of Tehran… pic.twitter.com/aOAPGiS9dV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

If you’re asking me what I think [about] what Amnesty International thinks... you know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that murdered, in cold blood, tens of thousands of people in the streets of Tehran and in other parts of the country. What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals – when protesters are injured – and murders the people in their hospital bed, and, by the way, sometimes murders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on them. Those are war crimes. Those are crimes against humanity, and those are crimes they’re committing against their own people.

Inject that right into my veins - that's a perfect response. Iran has been crushing its people, not just now but for decades.

Rubio isn't shy about expressing points, and he's able to do it in a plain-spoken, very direct kind of way that resonates. He's really making the job of secretary of state mean something after years of other people not properly protecting our interests. The difference between him and the ineffectual Antony Blinken or the just plain bad Hillary Clinton, for example, is astounding. We finally have someone in the position who is doing the job to our nation's benefit.

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