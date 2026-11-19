Earlier on Thursday, President Trump gave something of a preview of his calendar once he gets back to the United States and Washington, D.C. It included serious world matters, of course, and he broke the news that he will hold a press conference at noon on Friday. But that isn't all that's on his mind tonight.

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He wrote in a Truth Social post:

https://t.co/plbMAst9pr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

And indeed, the President has been spending time in China this week with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin at the summit. There was some added drama instigated by China on Thursday, as RedState's Nick Arama wrote, with a Bloomberg reporter getting kicked out of the press pool for the trilateral meeting after she tried to ask Xi a question.

Another foreign policy win happened this week, as we wrote, with Pres. Trump's deal involving Greenland was "approved by the Danish parliament, without any objections. It was also approved by Greenland, without objection, earlier this month."

I wrote recently that the Senate Dems are flailing on another attempt at passing a war resolution in Congress, in hopes of shaming the Trump administration (and probably, War Secretary Pete Hegseth) over the Iran war.

But as RedState wrote this afternoon, Trump seemed eager during a Wednesday sit-down with Fox News to hop back onto Air Force One, and get back to addressing our nation's pressing domestic issues at home, too.

One of those issues, it appears, involves the fate of late "Hit King," Peter Edward Rose.

Trump grants posthumous pardon to MLB hit king Pete Rose https://t.co/sFGpnQq74A https://t.co/wbavYZ1Abf — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2026

"I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Career Hits will never be broken," Trump wrote.

"In addition, Pete played 3,562 career games (Highest Ever!), had 1,314 Runs batted in, 160 Home Runs, a .303 Batting Average, was a 17x All-Star, 3x World Series Champion, NL MVP, World Series MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, 2x Recipient of the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, Roberto Clemente Award, 3x NL batting champion," he continued.

Then he compared Rose's mistreatment, as he sees it, by Cooperstown to the "Great Roger Clemens, who won 354 games," yet was "not allow[ed] to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Trump said Clemens was "treated terribly," which he guessed is over "[p]olitics."

He closed with his classic, "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

https://t.co/XEki98HecT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

I'm going to leave the Clemens issue to others. It is worth noting, though, that Pres. Trump also stumped on behalf of the ace pitcher — who still holds the record for the most [pitching excellence] Cy Young Awards (seven) — writing in December 2025 "that the committee 'should do the right thing by finally putting Roger Clemens, known as 'The Rocket,' in the Hall!."

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He continued, mentioning the Obama administration's legal actions against Clemens:

"The only reason he is not [in the Hall of Fame] is because of rumors and innuendo, which were not proven," Mr. Trump wrote. "He never tested positive and, when the Obama DOJ went after him in a criminal case claiming that he did take steroids, Roger, who has always denied taking any drugs, was FULLY ACQUITTED OF ALL CHARGES."

As I said, I will leave that case to others with more knowledge on it.

Here's the thing about this Rose move. It doesn't make any sense, legally. Rose was only convicted of federal tax charges, for which he served prison time before his death. (Rose's punishment in July 1990: "five months in prison, three months in a halfway house, 1,000 hours of community service and a $50,000 fine for income tax evasion.")

It's a nice gesture on the President's part, for sure. What's the pardon for, though?

If you've been reading my work here for a while, you know I grew up in southwestern Ohio, and harbor a deep affection for the Cincinnati Reds' Big Red Machine teams - including their later player-manager, Rose.

The fact is that Rose did finally admit he bet on baseball, and never stopped pressing the higher-ups at Major League Baseball to let him into Cooperstown. My extended family during my childhood across Reds country was split on whether Rose should be honored. I wrote that in an obituary about his passing in Sept. 2024, as well as a last hurrah with some loyal fans.

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If you're interested in learning more about Pete Rose and his baseball legacy, you could do worse than watch the 2010 documentary, 4192: The Crowning of the Hit King, which is available via streaming.

If nothing else, the President's post about Rose will aid in lighting up the sports talk phone lines at 700 WLW as the Queen City continues to celebrate its epic 38-18 trouncing - on national TV on Monday night - of long-time divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stay tuned.

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