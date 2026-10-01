Breaking: Judge in Lindsay Clancy Case Denies Defense Motion for a Finding of Not Guilty

When we last looked in on the Lindsay Clancy murder case, a Massachusetts jury had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that she killed her three young children. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4.

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On Thursday, Sullivan denied Clancy’s renewed motion for a required finding of not guilty. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed the motion September 10 and argued it before the court Tuesday, contending that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charges.

And in breaking news, the judge has denied the motion:

Judge William Sullivan denied a motion by Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, to have three first-degree murder charges dismissed after the high-profile case ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4. Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer has lost his third attempt to get the murder charges his accused killer mom client faces thrown out.

Thursday's decision stems from a Tuesday hearing:

Reddington, 75, argued the motion in court Tuesday, questioning the evidence that the 36-year-old mom strangled her three young kids with exercise bands. But Sullivan ruled in a decision Thursday that prosecutors had, in fact, presented sufficient evidence at trial of Clancy’s alleged crimes and therefore he couldn’t drop the charges.

🚨🚨🚨JUST IN: Judge William Sullivan has denied Lindsay Clancy's motion for a not guilty verdict.@MParonich pic.twitter.com/d4NDqfAQyK — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) October 1, 2026

Here was some of the interaction between Reddington and Judge Sullivan.

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer slapped down by judge after trying to get murder charges thrown out https://t.co/orj4byiSQS pic.twitter.com/ZNvJqV1Msg — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2026

More:

🚨 JUST IN: The judge has just REFUSED to allow the acquittal of Lindsay Clancy in the m*rder of her 3 children



SHE IS NOT OFF THE HOOK! GOOD 🙏🏻



Those kids need justice. This is about THEM



Kevin Reddington keeps trying and failing to let a killer walk free. Don’t let them… pic.twitter.com/GocTBda9sL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2026

This is a breaking story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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