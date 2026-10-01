DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Breaking: Judge in Lindsay Clancy Case Denies Defense Motion for a Finding of Not Guilty

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Oct 01, 2026 4:50 PM
Advertisement
Breaking: Judge in Lindsay Clancy Case Denies Defense Motion for a Finding of Not Guilty
Townhall Media

When we last looked in on the Lindsay Clancy murder case, a Massachusetts jury had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that she killed her three young children. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, Sullivan denied Clancy’s renewed motion for a required finding of not guilty. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, filed the motion September 10 and argued it before the court Tuesday, contending that prosecutors had failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charges.

And in breaking news, the judge has denied the motion:

Judge William Sullivan denied a motion by Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, to have three first-degree murder charges dismissed after the high-profile case ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4.

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer has lost his third attempt to get the murder charges his accused killer mom client faces thrown out.

Thursday's decision stems from a Tuesday hearing:

Reddington, 75, argued the motion in court Tuesday, questioning the evidence that the 36-year-old mom strangled her three young kids with exercise bands.

But Sullivan ruled in a decision Thursday that prosecutors had, in fact, presented sufficient evidence at trial of Clancy’s alleged crimes and therefore he couldn’t drop the charges.

Recommended
Insane in Maine: Shocking Video Shows Crazed Man Attempting to Kill Investigative Journalist Bob Hoge Piker's Comment About James Talarico Is Concerning - and Brandon Gill Nails It for All of Us Nick Arama
Advertisement

Here was some of the interaction between Reddington and Judge Sullivan.

More:

This is a breaking story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics JUDGES | CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Insane in Maine: Shocking Video Shows Crazed Man Attempting to Kill Investigative Journalist

Insane in Maine: Shocking Video Shows Crazed Man Attempting to Kill Investigative Journalist

Bob Hoge
Piker's Comment About James Talarico Is Concerning - and Brandon Gill Nails It for All of Us

Piker's Comment About James Talarico Is Concerning - and Brandon Gill Nails It for All of Us

Nick Arama
Trump Levels His Own Supreme Court Justices — Then Says Who He Actually Admires

Trump Levels His Own Supreme Court Justices — Then Says Who He Actually Admires

Rusty Weiss

Trending on RedState Videos