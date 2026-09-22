Cuba's Delegation Storms Out of Trump's UN Speech As He Predicts Their Regime 'Will Fall'

Two remarkable things happened at the United Nations General Assembly's Tuesday meeting in New York City.

First, President Trump's speech was miraculously televised, despite CNN, MS NOW, and a plethora of other legacy media types insisting they were the only ones capable of aiming a video camera at the president.

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And, secondly, the Cuban delegation walked out of the president's speech in a snit after he called them an "absolutely failed state" that ultimately "will fall."

He didn't miss a beat as the delegates fled the auditorium, but instead leaned even harder into his message, declaring that communism would never come to America but that "freedom will be coming to Cuba."

The danger of the regime's failed policies, he noted, wasn't just to the Cuban people, but also to the United States itself. “We will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep — right at our doorstep," Trump declared.

“The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States," the president continued. "As our State Department has detailed, they’ve cultivated ties to subversive and radical groups such as the Communist Party USA, Antifa, and the Democratic Socialists of America."

Cuban leaders walk out of the UN General Assembly as President Trump calls them an "absolutely failed state" that "will fall."



"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure. The biggest… pic.twitter.com/vVhCS2Gxn4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2026

Cuban leaders walk out of the UN General Assembly as President Trump calls them an "absolutely failed state" that "will fall." "My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure. The biggest pressure they’ve ever been under. It is an absolutely failed state. It is failing like never before. And it will fall. We'll not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep, right at our doorstep. The Cuban regime has also spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks here in the United States. As our State Department has detailed, they have cultivated ties to subversive and radical groups such as the Communist Party USA, Antifa, and the Democrat Socialists of America. Communism will NEVER be coming to America. But freedom will be coming to Cuba."

“Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba," President Trump declared.

And with that, the Cuban delegation’s melodramatic exit only helped to underscore the president's point.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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