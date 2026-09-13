New: Talarico Gets Nailed for Another Whopper About His Donations That Leaves Jaws Dropping

Democrat Texas Senate nominee James Talarico has been slinging those whoppers this week.

First, there was the lie that his interview with Jimmy Kimmel had somehow been "banned," when it was ABC's decision not to run it on the regular show because they didn't want to deal with the equal time rule.

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head, Brendan Carr, called Talarico's claim out as a "hoax" to get "clicks and donations."

But Talarico wasn't done yet.

You hear it all the time from leftist candidates. They're always attacking the "billionaires." As an adjunct to that, some play this "we are pure" game where they act like they aren't getting money from the billionaires. Talarico claimed when he won his primary in March, “We already know who we’re running against: The billionaire megadonors and their corrupt political system."

Listen as Talarico again states that he doesn't take corporate PAC money and that "all his money comes from hard-working Texans."

James Talarico says “all of my money comes from hardworking Texans” while on a fundraising trip to collect checks from wealthy elites in California.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/DPHCo8q5Tf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2026

Except, as the tweet above notes, this claim isn't true; he was literally in California just days ago to do fundraising, as we previously reported. That's why he was able to be on Kimmel's show.

After Talarico said he gets all his donations from hard working Texans you'll notice that Kimmel didn't then ask "so, what brings you to L.A.?" https://t.co/0imNLDtYvU pic.twitter.com/ODVvTgNFuJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 12, 2026

Imagine calling either one of those people, Talarico or Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), "visionaries." Tickets to the Hollywood event ranged in price from $1,000 to $27,000.

It's just another false claim that he hasn't got money from people outside of Texas. And that fundraising trip wasn't even his only one to California; he had at least four in April, courting big Democrat donors with ties to the tech industry.

He got nailed by a deluge of people calling this out on X.

Can we also talk about the money Talarico got from billionaire Reid Hoffman, Jeffrey Epstein's buddy?

Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder and prominent billionaire venture capitalist, last month donated $10 million to the main super PAC supporting Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico, according to newly filed Federal Election Committee records. While other donors chipped in five‑ and six‑figure sums, Hoffman’s contribution alone was nearly 80% of the second‑quarter haul reported by Lone Star Rising, which took in almost $13 million between April and June. That’s on top of Hoffman’s previous donations of $1 million in February and $500,000 in January.

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That's a ton of money from a billionaire, and last I checked, Hoffman lived in California. You can see other billionaires and rich donors here.

He's literally the guy getting money from the coastal elite, as he tries to complain about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's GOP Senate nominee.

So Talarico's remarks with Kimmel take a special kind of gall.

He's selling himself as something different. He's different, alright. Just not the "different" anyone would want in office.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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