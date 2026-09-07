Talarico Goes to Hollywood: TX Dem Teams With GA Jon Ossoff to Grift From the Gullible Glitterati

Remember when Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico launched his campaign last September? He stood in a rusted-out truck bed and railed about billionaires and oligarchs wanting to keep the common man divided, and how the common people needed to band together to take power back for themselves. Then Talarico declared that he would be the candidate for the common people and would bring everyone together.

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I’m running for the U.S. Senate.



Billionaires have taken over Texas and taken over America — but together, we can take power back for working people.



Join this movement: https://t.co/Cam7Y742fM pic.twitter.com/jPIrIJeX0A — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 9, 2025

So, inspiring <insert *eyeroll* emoji>. But as soon as Talarico won the primary in March, beating out Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), it wasn't too long before those billionaires and supposed oligarchs he railed against started funding his campaign. Apparently, Talarico has no problem with the billionaires and oligarchs who aid in his quest to flip the Texas Senate seat, as long as they're ones that he happens to like.

On Thursday, Talarico goes to Hollywood, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), to grift from those gullible elites with deep pockets.

NEW —



Jon Ossoff and James Talarico are doing a finance event called "Two Visionaries, One Night" in Los Angeles on Thursday night.



Fundraiser is hosted by Shonda Rhimes + others.https://t.co/4SVTD2zqE2 pic.twitter.com/yXVntGMyte — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) September 5, 2026

Visionaries? If your vision is poverty and more government overreach, then sure.

Two of the top Democratic fund-raisers this cycle are teaming up for a finance event with some big Hollywood names. James Talarico, the Democratic Senate nominee from Texas, and Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia are headlining a fund-raiser on Thursday evening in Los Angeles, according to an invitation seen by The New York Times. The invite describes the event as “Two Visionaries, One Night,” and the hosts are the Hollywood showrunner Shonda Rhimes; Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of the show “Lost”; and his wife, Heidi Lindelof. Tickets run from $1,000 to $27,000, but those in the two lowest tiers are already sold out. Mr. Talarico’s involvement in the event was previously reported by Politico, but the fund-raiser now includes Mr. Ossoff as well. Donations are to be evenly split between the two Democrats’ separate fund-raising committees.

The lower tiers are sold out, which pretty much guarantees that the only below-the-line Hollywood workers in attendance will be the technical crew and the caterers. So much for the common man.

We all know showrunner Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "Bridgerton"), who campaigned tirelessly for former VP and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. So, her political leanings have always been quite clear. But Mr. and Mrs. Lindelof are even more in line with Talerico's far-left schtick. Lindelof is the creator of "Lost," "The Leftovers," and HBO’s "Lanterns," and, like the good Hollywood Leftist he is, works hard to inject his political animus into every story. Heidi Lindelof is even worse. Along with her own career in documentary filmmaking, Mrs. Lindelof is an "advocate and activist in women’s health and gender equity," and serves on the board at the Center for Reproductive Rights as an assistant secretary. She belongs to many of the Leftist women's groups that seek to embed progressive women into every board and political office, as well as orgs that champion so-called gender equity: in other words, ones that believe in chemically castrating children and cutting off their body parts. So, she and Talarico are more than fellow travelers; they may as well be best buds.

Both former Senate and gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke's and Colin Alred's political crash-and-burns were funded primarily with Hollywood money. It seems to be the Texas Democrats' way; they know their candidates do not embody traditional Texas values, and they perpetually insult the industries that provide Texas with jobs and stability, so it fits that they have to get their funding from Hollywood, because the Texas grassroots is neither well-heeled nor that stupid.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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