Talarico's Latest Effort to Look Like a Regular Texan at Cracker Barrel Has People Giggling

The radical leftists want to run from their prior comments and positions.

But they can't hide when their positions are still out there on the record, and we can all readily access them.

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Democrat Texas U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico got nailed in a CNN exposé about his 2020 comments in favor of dismantling capitalism and against oil and gas, as we reported earlier. Those two topics, let alone all the other weird things he's said, could do him in in Texas.

Now, of course, Talarico is trying to run from those prior comments; he's even claiming now that he's a "proud capitalist." Bull cookies, you don't go from praising people for talking about dismantling capitalism to a proud capitalist in six years. If he thought that six years ago, I don't trust whatever he's trying to pitch to me now. We're seeing this from most of the radical leftist candidates - as if we're supposed to ignore the record of all the things they said and did. But they've changed. They really, really have. Trust me, bro.

Talarico keeps trying to remake himself as more moderate, but people aren't really buying it. In fact, they're giggling at his efforts, like his latest move to appear like a regular Texan by going to a Cracker Barrel. I'm sure he does this all the time. Yeah, no.

OMG, look at how out of place that weirdo James Talarico looks like at a Cracker Barrel restaurant!



This is cringe on steroids! pic.twitter.com/OVZfegrvO3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 2, 2026

Now, it looks to me like he'd never been in one before; it looks awkward and overly staged. Had he ever looked at their menu before? "Yes, let's make sure I look normal by playing the peg solitaire game they have there. Oh, and make sure I interact with women and the black people there." The suit-wearing didn't really go with Cracker Barrel either. Some people on social media wondered whether Talarico was wearing the ultra-formal French cuffs, but I don't see it.

Then, too, Talarico slipped in an Alan Jackson country song as the theme on the video. I'm guessing he probably didn't have permission from Jackson's record label. But yeah, that's not going to work either. Having a country song doesn't change your California policies, buddy, no matter how much you try to paint over your prior comments.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson called him out for the lame attempt, writing in an X post: "What a goober."

Talarico, in a quest to show he’s a true Texan, posts photos of himself walking into a restaurant chain that started in Tennessee. https://t.co/M1t4GVkx0z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 2, 2026

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our culture is not your costume!! https://t.co/ERgmIAINVW — Senator Paxton Countdown (@DaysPaxton) September 2, 2026

None of Talarico's shtick is going to go over well in Texas, especially with his anti-oil and gas comments. Not to mention that if the Democrats were able to flip Texas, that would greatly help their chances of flipping the Senate and giving Democrats control. Then the Democrats wouldn't do anything for the people; they'd spend all their time on investigations against President Donald Trump. They've already promised investigations against the Supreme Court. The Republicans need to do all they can to get the truth out to the voters that this moderate act conceals a whole lot of bad.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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