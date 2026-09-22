Wait… Isn't That Racism? Elite University Uses AI to Race-Swap Students in Advertising Photo

You might think that in the world of today’s woke academia, kids aren’t learning much in college. Or, at least, not much that is useful.

In California’s elite Stanford University, however, they’re learning just how devious and hypocritical their own administrations can be. Apparently, the school’s Residential & Dining Enterprises operation wanted to get just the right look for an advertising campaign — a more diverse one — so they swapped out the race of one student in a group photo and slimmed down the two others.

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Imagine how traumatized this poor Asian girl must feel after they basically just fat-shamed her:

Stanford just used AI to race swap a student for their advertisements. pic.twitter.com/xXjixdIyjU — The Stanford Review (@StanfordReview) September 21, 2026

The obnoxious maneuver, which was uncovered by the school’s own independent conservative student-run newspaper, The Stanford Review (I’m surprised the administration even allows them to have such a thing), would seem to break all sorts of woke tenets treasured by so many on the Left. Number one, don’t humiliate someone based on their appearance. Number two, get consent from a person before using them as a prop. Number three: don’t cheat or mislead. Number four: don’t discriminate.

If you were the Latino guy who got erased from the snapshot, you’d feel pretty singled out over something you can’t control. And indeed, he does, according to the paper:

The student spoke to the Review stating, "Seeing my identity changed and being left out of the picture made me feel, in a way, silenced and erased from a representation that was supposed to include me." — The Stanford Review (@StanfordReview) September 21, 2026

Here’s how he found out, according to The Review:

On his journey to campus, Stanford student Billy Ramirez ’27 was sent an image he recalled a Stanford photographer taking. Upon closer examination, he noticed that he had been removed from the photo and replaced by a AI-generated black woman. The Review spoke to Ramirez, who stated, “I was driving to school from my hometown when my friend sent me the images comparing the banner to the original photos, and I was immediately baffled. At first, I found it hilarious that they had used AI to completely change our appearances, including my race and gender. But after looking at the comparison, I was also upset because I don’t agree with Stanford making those choices about how we were represented. Seeing my identity changed and being left out of the picture made me feel, in a way, silenced and erased from a representation that was supposed to include me.”

The paper summed up the fraud nicely:

While this incident is humorous and generated thousands of reactions on Fizz, it offers an unsurprising insight into Stanford's and its bureaucracy's persisting ideological and racial preferences.

Boom. Good job, students; you give us hope.

Stanford issued a statement saying that the episode violated its policies:

Stanford’s A.I. policy is clear: The use of A.I. in producing or altering images of Stanford people, events, research, facilities or achievements is strictly prohibited. Both the alteration and lack of disclosure in this case violate that policy. We are working with Residential and Dining Enterprises to provide additional training and ensure proper review of all materials.

Notice what’s missing? An apology. Think about the example you’re setting for your students, deans, provosts and upper-level leaders. Hint: It’s a really, really bad one.

It’s hardly the first example of Woke Gone Wild at Stanford — in June, for instance, an estimated 200 students walked out on a commencement address delivered by Google CEO Sundar Pichai because they don’t like the tech giant doing business with Israel — and it likely won’t be the last. But if they’re capable of shame, they should be feeling plenty of it right now.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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