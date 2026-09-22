Vance Punctures Pompous Media Whining With Pointed Humor About 'Ban'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump demolished the media whining about his "ban" of CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from briefings at the White House.

He was going into the United Nations for his speech at the General Assembly when he stopped to respond to media questions. Among the press was CNN's Kaitlan Collins. This was despite CNN saying it would not be distributing pool coverage of Trump events in response to the ban. So why were they even there? And that was the point that Trump made, skewering Collins' presence. That was hilarious. But because they were CNN, they naturally twisted even that simple fact.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio also gave an interview to NBC, where he made the point that no one was shutting down anyone, that the three outlets were still free to write and report what they wanted. He pointed out the troubling concern that the media often sounds like they're rooting for Iran and treats what the regime says as true, while treating what U.S. officials say as wrong.

Then Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a humorous coda for the day on the media issue. Vance was speaking on his Fraud Task Force cracking down on the Obamacare scams and taking over 750,000 suspected cheaters off the rolls. That's an incredibly important achievement, and they should be getting a lot of media coverage for it.

Vance stuck in a little humor along the way as he gave his remarks.

🔥 LMFAO!! JD Vance just trolled the CRAP out of the fake news: "I have notes here that I'm supposed to take questions from CNN and POLITICO..."



"...anybody from CNN or POLITICO here? No? Alright!"



Dr. Oz is losing it in the back 🤣🤣



That's how you do it. JD is EMBRACING the… pic.twitter.com/dsStrProDi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

"I have notes here that I'm supposed to take questions from CNN and POLITICO," he said.

"Anybody from CNN or POLITICO here?" he inquired as Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz laughed his head off in the background. "No? Alright!" Vance concluded, smiling.

People loved it.

Bottom line? CNN can report on this, and no one is stopping them from doing so. They can submit any questions they want if they actually want to report on it honestly.

It's also another example of Vance's humor. You may recall the media take/Democrat narrative during the 2024 election - Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was supposedly the genial Midwestern dude who could reach regular Americans, and somehow Vance was "weird."

In fact, it was the opposite - Walz was the very essence of weird, and it's one of the reasons that he and Kamala Harris lost. Meanwhile, Vance was the actual Midwestern normal guy, and not weird at all. Again, we see how what the liberal media tries to sell us has very little to do with reality.

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Here's a look back at how some of the self-proclaimed "news organizations" covered VP candidate JD Vance versus how they covered VP candidate Tim Walz.



See if you can spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/K4w9Ys7NYK — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 22, 2026

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