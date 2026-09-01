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Before the Moderate Makeover, Talarico Wanted to ‘Dismantle’ Capitalism — Tied It to White Supremacy

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Sep 01, 2026 2:12 PM
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Before the Moderate Makeover, Talarico Wanted to ‘Dismantle’ Capitalism — Tied It to White Supremacy
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico described capitalism as an “oppressive system” during a September 2020 climate forum and said it was linked to white supremacy and climate change. 

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In case you're under the impression that Talarico is a moderate or even sane politician. 

Talarico, then a state representative seeking reelection to the Texas House, was speaking at a virtual candidate event hosted by the Austin chapter of the Sierra Club, CNN reported Tuesday. 

Asked about the effects of climate change on communities of color, he thanked “young activists” for drawing a nonexistent parallel.

“I am so thankful that you asked this question and also thankful that young activists have really drawn the link between climate change and White supremacy and capitalism in our country,” Talarico said. “And I think only ending the ways that all three of those oppressive systems work together are we gonna be able to begin the process of dismantling them.”

Talarico is asking Texas to send him to the U.S. Senate as a moderate who talks about faith and affordability. He is a fraud on both fronts.

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This is, after all, a guy who insists there are six genders, believes God is "non-binary," and who interprets the Bible as permitting abortion. Now he's added radical comments that the world's most accomplished system of wealth-generation needs to be dismantled to his resume.

Later in the same appearance, he compared Texas leadership in oil and gas to “being the leader in cassette tapes in the 1980s” while predicting the industry was dying.

“We all know that Texas has been a leader in oil and gas, but in many ways that’s like being the leader in cassette tapes in the 1980s,” Talarico told event participants. “That industry is not gonna last."

"And if we wanna ensure we have an economy that’s gonna work for our children and our children’s children, we gotta be ahead of the curve, and Texas has to lead instead of follow on this issue.”

Mocking capitalism and the oil industry in the Lone Star state is an interesting approach. How is somebody like this holding his own in the polls in Texas?

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As has been the pattern, Talarico's extreme statements had to be cleaned up by his campaign, which told CNN that their candidate is “a proud capitalist,” supports oil and gas jobs, and has acknowledged that some past comments “missed the mark.”

Which should lead to the next obvious question, using his own words: If you're such a proud capitalist, doesn't that mean you support white supremacy?

He might short-circuit trying to follow his own logic.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CLIMATE CHANGE | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS
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