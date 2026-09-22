Beast Mode: Rubio Wrecks the Media With a Little Reality on 'Ban'

The media response to the Trump "ban" on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico is not going well.

The media are whining about those outlets being booted from White House briefings. The White House pool then suspended its coverage of Trump events in response. CNN and other networks said they would not be distributing pool coverage as a result. But as we reported earlier, CNN was there covering Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins asking him a negative question as he entered. Trump demolished CNN over their position. If they're suspending pool coverage, then what are they doing there?

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Then Secretary of State Marco Rubio let them have it on NBC with Craig Melvin when Rubio was asked about the outlets being booted. He broke it down to its essentials, explaining how bad liberal media coverage was, for example, regarding Iran at a critical point when we are fighting that country.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Marco Rubio just went off on fake news liars to NBC's face



"It sounds like they're ROOTING FOR IRAN! Anything Iran says they treat as TRUE and they DOWNPLAY American officials."



"[CNN/MSNOW/Politico] aren't BANNED...they can cover the White House. They just… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2026

Rubio said it sounded like they were "rooting for Iran," that they treat anything Iran says as true, while treating what U.S. officials say as wrong. Absolutely true of a lot of the media.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins provided a great example of this with the question she asked Trump at the UN about a poll showing — she said — that two-thirds of Americans didn't think America was winning the war with Iran. Maybe they think that — if they think that — exactly because of what Rubio is talking about. It's not only inaccurate, but it's also potentially helping Iran and possibly prolonging things when the Iranian regime thinks they can last longer because of the things the American media are saying.

Secretary Rubio then went on to say that the three outlets weren't being "banned" from being able to do coverage: "We're not closing CNN." He said what they want is access to the workspace [in the White House]. And the president doesn't think they should be afforded that access if they aren't "honestly covering his administration."

"We're not closing CNN. There aren't a bunch of police officer or soldiers kicking down the doors of MSNBC, or MS NOW, or whatever it is called, and arresting people and unplugging it from the grid. They're just not allowed to work from the workspace at the White House."

Rubio noted how he was going to have a press conference later and that the media would be covering that.

He's saying they certainly can report on the White House, but they're not entitled to a desk there. There are already a boatload of media who don't have access to a desk or the briefings. But these legacy outlets feel entitled.

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Rubio is so good at succinct messaging. https://t.co/Qz7PmnYgTo — Carl Jackson (@carljacksonshow) September 22, 2026

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