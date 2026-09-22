Kamala Harris Appears With a Miserable-Looking El-Sayed, and It's About As Cringe As You'd Expect

Former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris showed up Tuesday to campaign for the extremist Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D), but from the expression on his face in some of the clips, it looked like he wished she hadn’t.

Advertisement

El-Sayed, who’s facing off against Republican Mike Rogers in November, and Harris took questions during an event on black maternal healthcare in Detroit. The animated VP said an attack on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was an attack on maternal care “by definition.” Um, what?

El-Sayed barely moved a muscle during her rant, and nodded unenthusiastically exactly once. Vintage Kamala:

Abdul El-Sayed - who said breast cancer funding was "disturbing" - looks miserable as Kamala Harris yells, not once but twice, that opposing woke DEI is "an attack on maternal care." pic.twitter.com/OjDEDBdshq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2026

The above tweet alleges that El-Sayed once “said breast cancer funding was 'disturbing.’” It’s an apparent reference to a 2012 paper called The Pink Ribbon Lobby and Everyone Else that he wrote for Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health journal.

Sounds like he’s the real danger to women’s healthcare:

In a 2012 essay entitled "The Pink Ribbon Lobby and Everyone Else," El-Sayed, who has a medical degree and refers to himself as "Dr. El-Sayed" in political ads, bemoaned the increase in federal funding for breast cancer research, calling it a "disturbing" trend that diverts federal funding to study other serious diseases. The culprit, according to El-Sayed, was the all-powerful "breast cancer lobby," which he also derided as the "pink ribbon lobby," a reference to the pink ribbons that commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October.

Memo to Abdul: I'd bet that virtually every person reading this article knows someone who's been hit with breast cancer ­— or has suffered from it themselves.

The paper has been the focus of renewed scrutiny following the September 16 Washington Free Beacon article cited above that brought it back into the limelight. Mike Rogers took notice and has been blistering El-Sayed relentlessly over his conclusions. “What’s wrong with this guy?” he asked on X.

Kamala was oblivious to Abdul’s discomfort and relied on her time-tested strategy of saying a lot of words but making very little sense:

Here's another fact. The attack on DEI is an attack on maternal care. An attack on DEI, to recognize diversity, equity, and inclusion, is an attack by definition on maternal care. Including the need to protect black women in connection with their pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum care.

Actually, putting the focus back on merit and competency instead of race and gender ensures that doctors are qualified and effectively able to do the job. That’s good for the health of black women, white men, Asians, Hispanics — all people.

It wouldn’t be a Kamala appearance without some really weird moments, though. Every time she speaks, we’re reminded of how America really dodged a bullet in November 2024. Despite the Free Beacon article being widely reported, she said about El-Sayed and black maternal healthcare, “I know he will be a champion.” How exactly do you know that? The evidence doesn't look good.

Advertisement

A long pause. “And I have a right to say that.”

Who said you didn’t?

Then she suddenly burst into one of her infamous giggling spells, acting as if that were the funniest thing anyone ever said. What was even slightly humorous about it? You tell me (it’s at the beginning of the clip):

Former VP Kamala Harris, campaigning for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), speaks about the importance of black maternal health care: "On this subject, I know he will be a champion." pic.twitter.com/iiufH2HPSG — CSPAN (@cspan) September 22, 2026

Truly weird. It sure didn’t look like El-Sayed thought it was all that funny. Then, as she droned on, he almost looked like he was falling asleep.

Every time she reappears, all I can think is, “run, Kamala, run!” She would be just as awful a candidate as she was last time, giving the GOP a golden opportunity to keep the White House in Republican hands. Do it for your country, Ms. Harris; comedy and political writers implore you.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.