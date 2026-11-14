White House Strikes Back on Biden Inaction at FAA After Hochul Demands Sean Duffy Be Fired

The Democrats may be getting ahead of themselves, coming up on a week after they took home a boatload of seats in Congress in the election.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), as we recently wrote, is saying it out loud that he will be happy about demolishing the filibuster if he, with the backing of left-wing radicals in the party, can wrest the Majority Leader position from Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). It now appears fellow Marylander, Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin might be leaning toward supporting Van Hollen's insurgency.

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Well, as you likely heard, there was a rare ground stop of all domestic U.S. flights ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, affecting thousands of passengers in airports across the country. It's thought that a tech and communication issue was at fault, but it is still being looked into.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Markwayne Mullin addressed the issue at a press conference on Friday, as we wrote. Then we learned earlier today that most flights are expected to be back to normal sometime on Sunday at the latest.

On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) released a statement demanding that President Trump fire Secretary of Transportation (DOT) Sean Duffy if he does not resign immediately, and for Congress to launch an investigation into the ground stop.

“America’s airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country. More than 3,500 planes were already in the air as radar and communications systems faltered. We’re fortunate no lives were lost,” said Hochul.

She continued:

“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch,” Hochul added. With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies. Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again. “Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately.”

(You can also see it on X.)

The White House has already struck back, if somewhat indirectly, with some inconvenient reminders for the Empire State governor - and any Democrats in Congress excited about another investigation - on the Biden administration's priorities at the DOT and FAA.

Under Biden, the FAA was focused on “inclusive language” — like banning the term “airman.” Even after the 2023 nationwide ground stop, they did absolutely nothing to address the problems plaguing ATC. That’s why for two years, the Trump Admin has been begging Congress to partner with us and finally get it DONE! — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2026

Under Biden, the FAA was focused on “inclusive language” — like banning the term “airman.” Even after the 2023 nationwide ground stop, they did absolutely nothing to address the problems plaguing ATC. That’s why for two years, the Trump Admin has been begging Congress to partner with us and finally get it DONE!

And how did the last FAA ground stop go under then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Not very well.

In January 2023 — the last time an FAA ground stop was ordered — Mayor Pete (highly incompetent) responded by saying “glitches and complications happen all the time.” Then he did absolutely nothing. This Administration is actually doing the work to fix it. https://t.co/KvRqIc2Wdg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2026

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So, the Democrats must think you have the attention span of a gnat. They were a disaster at managing our nation's transportation systems, something Gov. Hochul is depending on the Dem base to wipe from their memories. And bad news for the Left. Just like War Sec. Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy isn't going anywhere.

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