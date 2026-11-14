Texas US Attorney Delivers a Savage Smackdown to Adam Schiff on Weaponization

Congressional Democrats have really gotten out of hand with their threats, not just against Trump officials, but even against private individuals or companies who would dare to work with the Trump administration.

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As we reported, on Wednesday, Aaron Reitz, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, posted a letter ordering Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to preserve his records. Blumenthal has been going after private donors to President Donald Trump's White House ballroom.

Reitz advised Blumenthal in their exchange that investigations must be conducted for a legitimate legislative purpose, and that he was concerned that Blumenthal's investigations might be for an unconstitutional purpose. He also signed off with "Semper Fidelis," which many took as a pointed jab at Blumenthal, who falsely claimed years ago that he had served in Vietnam when he was in the Marines.

Attorney General Todd Blanche then responded to reporters' questions about why a Texas U.S. Attorney might be involved. That's when Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) inserted himself into the question.

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Translation: We are doing such batshit crazy things that it is hard to find a prosecutor anywhere to put their name on this stuff. — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 14, 2026

Not only wasn't Blanche saying any such thing, he actually said they stood by Reitz.

Schiff's comment also didn't make a lot of sense since Reitz did, in fact, sign his name to the letter. Now Reitz may be involved if that's where the donors in question are.

Reitz weighed in with a savage smackdown to Schiff, even bagging him on the Russia collusion hoax.

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I put my name on it.



Americans have a 1A right to associate w/ POTUS w/o targeting by vindictive Senators.



What’s more, spiteful Senators like you *don’t* have a right to weaponize Congress.



Kind of like you did w/ your “Russia collusion” hoax. Now *that* was batshit crazy. — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) November 14, 2026

I put my name on it. Americans have a 1A right to associate w/ POTUS w/o targeting by vindictive Senators. What’s more, spiteful Senators like you *don’t* have a right to weaponize Congress. Kind of like you did w/ your “Russia collusion” hoax. Now *that* was bats**t crazy.

Now that was nicely done by Reitz. And good on him for not being cowed by either Blumenthal or Schiff and telling them what's what.

Democrats are going to try to hurt the administration, but they are finding out they're not going to be able to intimidate the Department of Justice or anyone in this administration.

I don’t think @USAttyReitz stuttered either. 🎯 Thank you! 🙏🏼 — ✨Rachel 🦁 Horton ✨ (@HortonHearsTx) November 14, 2026

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