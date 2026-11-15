Weekly Briefing: Seattle Flips Voters the Bird, Omar Feels the Heat, Trump Slams the Door on a Deal

Happy Sunday, and welcome to the RedState Weekly Briefing — where we take a quick look at the week’s most-viewed stories in case you missed any of them. The ballots may be counted, but the battles are far from over. From Seattle's fight over a voter-approved law to congressional investigations and Trump's message to Tehran, this week's stories offered plenty to chew on as we head toward Thanksgiving. Grab a cup of coffee (or something stronger if you're so inclined) and sit down with this 21st-century Weekend Edition of your favorite (online) publication.

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#1 - So Much for Democracy: Seattle’s Socialist Mayor Has a Plan for Voters Who Didn’t Vote Her Way — by Rusty Weiss

Everyone deserves to thrive. Just not the girls who'd rather not compete against boys twice their size and strength. 1.25 million voters chose to protect them, and Katie wants to subvert the people's will. Washington voters had thoughts about the mayor's take on democracy, and her post was ratioed into oblivion. "The people already voted to keep boys out of girls' sports. Why do you hate Democracy, tyrant?" wrote school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis. Independent journalist Andy Ngo added, "Democrats in Washington state have no problem undermining democracy and civil rights when it suits their ends."





#2 - Ilhan Omar’s Citizenship Nightmare Just Got Worse, and Tom Emmer Says DOJ Is ‘Finalizing’ It — by Rusty Weiss

Pressed on whether House Republicans would need a vote to expel his Minnesota colleague if she's indicted, Emmer told Newsmax it won't be necessary. "I don't think we're going to need to," he said. "I think Ilhan Omar, she's a dishonest, anti-American individual who has lied about her age for years." "What I'm saying is the birth date is an administrative procedure, and once it's established that she was over the age of 18 when she claimed to be a minor, she's no longer a citizen of the United States," Emmer claimed. "And when she's no longer a citizen, she's not entitled to serve in Congress."





#3 - House Epstein Investigation Uncovers No Trump Crimes, Refers Two Powerful Men to DOJ — by Teri Christoph

The 137-page report, released by Republican Committee Chairman James Comer (KY-01), is the culmination of a 15-month investigation and draws on 19 witness interviews and depositions, documents obtained from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Epstein's estate, and an extensive review of financial records. What investigators uncovered, according to Comer, was nothing short of infuriating. "What we found is both heartbreaking and infuriating," Comer said in a video announcing the report's release. "These women endured unimaginable abuse, and the federal government failed them at nearly every turn."









#4 - Adam Hamilton Just Threw a Big Wrench Into Democrat Revenge Plans - and He Won't Be the Only One — by Sister Toldjah

But in a potential blow to Democrat hopes and dreams, at least one newly elected senator, Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton, emphasized on Sunday in a Meet the Press interview that he has no interest in playing along: If I spent the next two years, my first two years in the Senate in investigations, I’d be deeply disappointed. I want to get to work helping the people in my state and helping the people across the country. So what I’m interested in is yes, let’s get guardrails put in place so that we don’t see these kinds of things happen again. But let’s focus on helping the American people. And I will tell you the Democrats, if we don’t figure that out and get to work on helping people, this is going to be a one-and-done kind of, you know, kind of blue wave. "I don’t want to see us spend the next two years dividing our country further," Hamilton added. "I want to see us come together to look at solving really big problems."

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#5 - Trump Just Slammed the Door on an Iran Deal — His Message to the Mullahs Is a Doozy — by Rusty Weiss

Trump's comments seem to respond to a Wall Street Journal report that Vance, who has been leading diplomatic outreach to Tehran, was considering face-to-face talks with Mohsen Rezaei. Rezaei is the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The Journal, citing officials, said Trump had told aides he was open to Vance restarting negotiations. No meeting had been scheduled, and Rezaei has denied that such talks were planned. Trump's focus away from Iran, practically dismissing any need for further diplomacy, comes following a midterm election disaster that saw voters urge more of a spotlight on domestic issues.

What were your favorite RedState stories this week? Let us know in the Comments!

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