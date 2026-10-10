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'Don't Try This at Home': Tiger Kills Man Who Illegally Enters His Cage at Wildlife Park

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Oct 10, 2026 3:05 PM
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'Don't Try This at Home': Tiger Kills Man Who Illegally Enters His Cage at Wildlife Park
AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Don't mess with tigers, kids.

This is a sentence that I never thought I would have to write in an op-ed piece, but after this harrowing story broke out of the U.K. — here we are.

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It all started when an unidentified man decided to ignore all of those "do not enter" warnings and proceeded to enter a wildlife enclosure in the UK that contained a real, live tiger.

A man has died after being attacked by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said it had been called at 13:35 BST to reports of a man entering the tiger enclosure at the attraction near Doncaster. The tiger then attacked the man and he died at the scene, the force said.

His family had been informed and were being supported by officers, it added.

 "We are deeply saddened by today's tragic incident," a park spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life."

 "We are working closely with the police and relevant authorities and would ask that the privacy of those affected is respected at this extremely difficult time," the statement added. "The park will remain closed tomorrow."

Caution: The footage that is circulating online is disturbing, but it is not extremely graphic.

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The British police said it did not want people to share the footage, but there is a lesson to be learned from this tragic incident.

In the reactions to the footage, many people were unsurprised that the man became a casualty, and some used unflattering language.

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Meanwhile, other commenters expressed concern for the tiger.

The story is a grim reminder to people that Nature is not like the Hollywood movies, and if you mess with carnivorous predators like tigers, you may become a victim.

The comment of the day might be this one:

As Churchill might say, "You cannot reason with a tiger."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics CRIME | ENGLAND | UNITED KINGDOM | VIDEO
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