DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

SCOTUS Ruling Clears Path for Tennessee Convicted Murderer Christa Pike’s Execution

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 30, 2026 7:57 PM
Advertisement
SCOTUS Ruling Clears Path for Tennessee Convicted Murderer Christa Pike’s Execution
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The lawyers for Tennessee convicted murderer Christa Pike appear to have run out of options thanks to the Supreme Court, which ruled earlier this evening that "The application to vacate stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court is granted."

Advertisement

The ruling from the nation's court came several hours after a decision from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier in the day effectively halted Pike's scheduled execution. Tennessee's Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti, appealed to the SCOTUS immediately:

The ruling capped a day of legal limbo, which began just hours before Ms. Pike was set to die by lethal injection in Nashville. A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said the pause was necessary to consider a last-minute filing from her legal team, which argued that the defense at her initial trial had failed to consider her history of sexual abuse and neglect as a child.

The SCOTUS ruling was 6-3, with the Usual Suspects dissenting:

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority cleared the way for the execution Wednesday evening but did not explain its decision. The three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that the majority “unnecessarily prevents” the lower court from fully considering Ms. Pike’s argument.

Recommended
Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking Sister Toldjah Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight Sister Toldjah
Advertisement

My RedState colleague Kyle Becker wrote Wednesday morning about this case and how Pike's crime, committed when she was 18 years old, was especially heinous:

Prosecutors said Pike believed [Colleen] Slemmer, a classmate at a Knoxville job-training facility, was trying to steal her boyfriend. On January 12, 1995, Pike lured the 19-year-old into a wooded area, where Slemmer was beaten and stabbed.

Pike cut Slemmer with a box cutter and beat her with a large piece of asphalt. Pike's boyfriend, who was 17 at the time, later admitted carving a pentagram into Slemmer's body. The gruesome details generated national attention during the "satanic panic" era of the 1980s and 1990s.

Pike has been sitting on Death Row for over 30 years.

The full ruling from the Supreme Court can be read here. It's unclear as of this writing when Pike's execution will be rescheduled.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that exposes the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | TENNESSEE | SUPREME COURT | JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking

Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking

Sister Toldjah
Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight

Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight

Sister Toldjah
A Shadow War for the Future of Feminism Occurred at MTV's Award Show — and Men Were the Big Winners

A Shadow War for the Future of Feminism Occurred at MTV's Award Show — and Men Were the Big Winners

Ben Sellers

Trending on RedState Videos