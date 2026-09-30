Female Murderer's Execution Halted at Last Minute to Take Closer Look at Her Tough Childhood

Tennessee was hours away from carrying out a rare execution of a female murderer on Wednesday morning.

Christa Gail Pike was scheduled to die by lethal injection for the brutal 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

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It would have been Tennessee's first execution of a woman in at least 200 years.

Instead, a federal appeals court stepped in about an hour before Pike's scheduled execution and stopped it. The judges want to examine whether evidence that Pike suffered sexual abuse and rape as a child was adequately considered before she was sentenced to death.

Prosecutors said Pike believed Slemmer, a classmate at a Knoxville job-training facility, was trying to steal her boyfriend. On January 12, 1995, Pike lured the 19-year-old into a wooded area, where Slemmer was beaten and stabbed.

Pike cut Slemmer with a box cutter and beat her with a large piece of asphalt. Pike's boyfriend, who was 17 at the time, later admitted carving a pentagram into Slemmer's body. The gruesome details generated national attention during the "satanic panic" era of the 1980s and 1990s.

Pike was sentenced to death. Her boyfriend received life in prison with the possibility of parole.

JUST IN: A federal appeals court halted the execution in Tennessee of Christa Pike about an hour before it was set to begin Wednesday. https://t.co/JmqLBh48Rp — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2026

Nationwide, only 18 women have been executed since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The last-minute intervention comes amid a broader debate over how mental illness, trauma, and a defendant's personal history should factor into punishment for horrific crimes.

We saw a version of that debate recently during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, which ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on whether the Massachusetts mother was criminally responsible for killing her three young children. As RedState has reported, the case became a flashpoint over postpartum mental illness and whether sympathy for an accused killer can begin to eclipse the victims themselves.

That debate has continued through other disturbing cases involving mothers accused of attacking their children. Just this week, South Carolina mother Taylor Gosnell was charged with attempted murder after authorities said she stabbed her 3-year-old and 6-year-old children approximately 50 times. One child faces the possible amputation of fingers or an arm.

Pike's case is different in important ways. There is no dispute over whether she committed the murder for which she was sentenced to death. Pike acknowledges killing Slemmer when Pike was 18 years old.

Three decades later, Pike's attorneys have focused heavily on what happened to Pike before the murder.

Her supporters say she suffered severe mental illness and endured extraordinary sexual abuse as a child, including allegations that she was raped beginning when she was a toddler. They also emphasize that Pike was only 18 when she murdered Slemmer.

"I was a mentally ill 18-year-old kid," Pike said in a statement submitted with her clemency petition. "It took me numerous years to even realize the gravity of what I'd done."

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Pike also acknowledged the devastation she caused.

"Even more to accept how many lives I affected," she said. "I took the life of someone's child, sister, friend. It sickens me now to think I had the ability to commit such a crime."

Those arguments did not initially stop the execution. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Pike's request for a stay Tuesday, while Tennessee Governor Bill Lee denied her request for clemency Monday. Pike appeared headed for the execution chamber until the federal appeals court intervened Wednesday.

Her attorneys have also argued that her death sentence is an outlier. Assistant Federal Defender Stephen Ferrell said other defendants who were 18 when they committed murders resulting in Tennessee death sentences have subsequently had those sentences vacated.

But Slemmer's mother has spent more than 30 years looking at the case from a very different perspective.

"Every time I think about it, I think about Colleen feeling that pain and trying to get up and run," May Martinez said.

Martinez and her husband traveled from Florida to Tennessee after a group helped raise the money needed for them to witness Pike's execution. Instead, they watched another legal proceeding postpone the sentence imposed decades ago for their daughter's murder.

That contrast raises a disturbing question that goes well beyond this particular death-penalty case.

There is an obvious reason courts consider a defendant's age, mental condition and history of abuse. Those facts can matter enormously when determining culpability and punishment. But there is also a point at which our culture's fascination with explaining the perpetrator can begin pushing the person who was murdered into the background.

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Pike may have been victimized terribly during her childhood. Colleen Slemmer was also a victim, and she never got the opportunity to grow older, seek treatment, express remorse or explain how her own experiences shaped the person she might have become.

So where should that line be drawn? When does understanding the trauma suffered by a murderer become a pretext to excusing the murder?

Those are legitimate questions for courts deciding whether death is an appropriate punishment. They're also questions worth asking of a culture increasingly inclined to search the perpetrator's past for reasons to see the killer as another victim.

It's one thing for Americans to embrace a "victim culture," but the bigger issue is that it is leading to a "victimizing culture."

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