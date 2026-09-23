Whoa: Javier Milei Calls UN Delegates 'Fatally Arrogant Parasites' Right to Their Faces

Argentina’s President Javier Milei is not one to hold back on his opinions.

On Wednesday, the libertarian brought his famous fiery rhetoric to the United Nations General Assembly, where he promptly unloaded on the world body and delegates from around the globe, basically telling them the whole thing was a clown show. The original mission may have begun with “noble words,” he said, with a vision of peace and freedom for all, but "today, regrettably, it is time to acknowledge that, in practice, that sacred covenant has been broken."

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PRESIDENT MILEI TORCHES THE UN TO THEIR FACES



Javier Milei just walked into the UN and called the entire organization a "USELESS" body whose only purpose is to sustain a caste of "FATALLY ARROGANT PARASITES" masquerading as bureaucrats.



"I would remind them of what Mises said:… pic.twitter.com/wJ2IPi3APv — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 23, 2026

PRESIDENT MILEI TORCHES THE UN TO THEIR FACES Javier Milei just walked into the UN and called the entire organization a "USELESS" body whose only purpose is to sustain a caste of "FATALLY ARROGANT PARASITES" masquerading as bureaucrats. "I would remind them of what Mises said: good people do not think about controlling the lives of their fellow human beings."

Whoa, how do you really feel, Javier?

The Mises he refers to is Ludwig von Mises, the Austrian 20th century economist and social philosopher who argued that once a state starts regulating “questions touching on the individual’s mode of life,” it ends up controlling people’s choices “down to the smallest details.”

To prove his point, he reminded the gathering of leaders that all too many of them were quick to embrace authoritarianism during the COVID pandemic:

To make his case, he pointed to the U.N.’s role in restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he called a type of "genocide," and the "gender agenda, environmental extremism and unchecked immigration." Milei said, "During the pandemic, bodies under the auspices of this house put themselves before scientific evidence and the sovereignty of nations and promoted forced lockdown policies throughout the world. "Where some allege a public health policy error, we see a global experiment in social control disguised as science. And when a state wearing public health blinkers deprives its population of the right to work, to receive an education and to bid farewell to their dead, this results in millions of avoidable deaths; there is a word for it, genocide."

As someone who lived through what felt like a two-year prison sentence in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Gulag California, I couldn’t agree with him more. Watch:

Argentina's President Javier Milei on COVID-19:



Where some allege a public health policy error, we see a global experiment in social control disguised as science.



And when a state takes away the right to work, to be educated and to say goodbye to the dead, resulting in millions… pic.twitter.com/81Il5RLROt — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 23, 2026

Part of the reason the Argentinian blasted the UN as a "useless organization" is because he alleges they’ve ignored British offshore oil drilling in the Falkland Islands, warning that his country won’t wait anymore for international action and will take "matters into our own hands" through unilateral sanctions. Great Britain controls the territory, but Argentina claims it’s theirs, which has led to multiple disputes, notably the aptly named 1982 Falklands War.

Milei went on to say that the UN had failed to effectively combat terrorism and human rights abuses around the world and “allowed chaos, violence and international terrorism to flourish.” He alleged that member countries talk a big moral game but actively shelter “bloodthirsty dictatorships and regimes that stone women in the streets,” and that member states are consistently anti-Israel but ignore “Islamic terrorism and the genocide of Christians in Africa.”

He wasn’t done:

This amounts to a curious mixture of anarchy and tyranny, impotence in the face of those who break the most basic rules, such as bloodthirsty dictatorships and terrorist organizations coupled with Orwellian control and impositions on liberal democracies that abide by the rules.

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Like Trump, Milei is not shy about telling the UN General Assembly exactly how he feels about them. I think it’s fair to say, after this blistering assault, that his opinion of the body is scraping the ocean floor.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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