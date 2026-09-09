Meet James Talarico’s Pastor Problem — His Minister Says Members Wish Trump’s Assassin Had Succeeded

Is it really too much to ask that left-wing "pastors" simply navigate their careers without saying something off the charts, bat guano crazy?

I've encountered several pastors and ministers throughout my lifetime, and I don't recall any of them ever saying something that made me step back, slowly pick up my phone, and call the authorities to have them placed in a white padded cell. Not once.

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But saying something insane for the sake of getting attention seems to be a feature of the holy folks associated with the left. We saw it with Obama's pastor, Jeremiah Wright — the original Hasan Piker – who thought America deserved 9/11. We saw it with that woke nutjob at the inauguration.

And now, we give you Rev. Babs Miller.

Miller, a minister at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian in Austin, where Senate nominee James Talarico (D-TX) has called home since he was a young buck running the mean streets of Mayberry, is on tape saying some people in the pews still wish the gunman in Butler had actually completed his mission in taking out President Trump.

“We still have people in this church who wish that the young man had not just nicked his ear, but had been more successful,” Miller said, according to a video obtained by Townhall Media.

Bat— crazy.

The minister’s remarks appear on a video timestamped Aug. 20, 2026, about three weeks before Townhall posted the clip.

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To nobody's surprise, the good pastor from Talarico's youth church checks off all the woke boxes.

She came out as a lesbian in seminary and her church bio lists her as an “out” lesbian chaplain. If, you know, that kind of thing is important to you when it comes to choosing a pastor. Other profiles say she identifies as nonbinary and lesbian, which I guess is a woke package deal.

In an oral-history interview kept by the Presbyterian archives, Miller said she fought Texas rules that treat some gender treatments for minors as child abuse, and that she helped St. Andrew’s offer sanctuary to migrants.

Nothing screams Texas values quite like a "pastor" who supports mutilation of children and criminal illegal aliens. Talarico rubbing shoulders with this person should translate well with Lone Star voters.

Thank God James at least eats meat. That should appeal to Texans. Albeit, he eats it like he's the "out lesbian."

New evidence that Talarico and those in his circle are freaks seems to come out every day. In fact, Townhall writes that they are sitting on a "trove of other videos" featuring his religious mentors.

Miller, in the same video just released, indicates that if you polled St. Andrew’s, most members would call themselves agnostic or atheist, not Christian, because they “don’t buy the religion that we got from the Puritans.”

Would Talarico, who has desperately tried to push his Christian bona fides, call himself that? One has to wonder.

I mean, he sure doesn't sound like a classic Texas Christian, having previously insisted that there are six genders, that God is "non-binary," and arguing that the Bible permits abortion.

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No worries, though. He didn't really mean any of that. He wants to put distance between himself and ... his past self.

Just as he'll surely distance himself from a congregation at a church, one that he "still attends," in which the pastor says describes themselves as atheists who wished the President had been assassinated. Totally normal stuff.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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