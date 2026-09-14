They Call Him 'Talafreako' for a Reason — Wait Until You Hear What He Said About Parents

You may have noticed that the closer we get to Election Day, the more Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico tries to shift to the right on certain issues in an attempt to conceal his radically-leftist past.

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For instance, he now grudgingly admits that there are only two biological sexes after previously claiming there were six. “I know there are two sexes, men and women," he told CBS News earlier this year.

Unfortunately, some of those things he'd like to disappear down the memory hole are resurfacing and coming back to bite him politically. Newly resurfaced statements he made in 2019 show a man who saw parents who wanted to protect their children from the radical trans agenda as his enemy.

"I think there are some folks that would think that if you deny your child's gender identity, that's incredibly harmful. And whether or not we label it with the term abuse, it's abusive for sure," Talarico said while debating legislation designed to protect parents who refuse to affirm a child’s gender identity from having that used against them in custody proceedings.

"My concern is ruling it out as not being abuse, I think, is dangerous and could certainly harm some of our most vulnerable kids in the state," he added. "Some of us I think really do consider this abusive behavior… an unwillingness to identify, acknowledge a child's gender identity. We consider that abusive to the child, abusive and destructive."

James Talafreako's obsession with forcing sex changes on other people's kids is creepy and downright scary.



He voted to allow parents to be found guilty of ABUSE and have their children TAKEN AWAY if they refused to allow child sex changes, no age limit.https://t.co/RV39UR8FDF — Zach Kraft (@ZachKraft_) September 14, 2026

Zach Kraft, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said of Talarico's resurfaced comments, "Only perverts and pedophiles think about what is in little kids' pants as much as James Talafreako. He is a truly sick individual for dedicating his life to pushing sex changes on other people's kids."

This calls to mind the weird comment Talarico made during a 2023 podcast appearance. When asked by the host to "name “something that you love that’s not family or friends,” he answered: “I love — I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.”

The guy seems to have an unhealthy preoccupation with children, which should be of concern to every Texan.

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Taken together with his 2019 argument that refusing to affirm a child's gender identity should be considered “abusive” and “destructive,” Talarico's past remarks provide a clear record of how strongly he has embraced a radical pro-trans agenda – that is, before he made his more recent statements trying to distance himself from those past positions.

Talarico can try to run from his past statements and stances, but he certainly can't hide from them. Particularly as he tries desperately to reframe himself as a moderate seeking votes in deep-red Texas.

He's called "Talafreako" for a reason, Texas voters. Remember that when you head to the polls in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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