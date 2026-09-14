DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

They Call Him 'Talafreako' for a Reason — Wait Until You Hear What He Said About Parents

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Sep 14, 2026 11:38 AM
Advertisement
They Call Him 'Talafreako' for a Reason — Wait Until You Hear What He Said About Parents
AP Photo/LM Otero

You may have noticed that the closer we get to Election Day, the more Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico tries to shift to the right on certain issues in an attempt to conceal his radically-leftist past.

Advertisement

For instance, he now grudgingly admits that there are only two biological sexes after previously claiming there were six. “I know there are two sexes, men and women," he told CBS News earlier this year.

Unfortunately, some of those things he'd like to disappear down the memory hole are resurfacing and coming back to bite him politically. Newly resurfaced statements he made in 2019 show a man who saw parents who wanted to protect their children from the radical trans agenda as his enemy.

"I think there are some folks that would think that if you deny your child's gender identity, that's incredibly harmful. And whether or not we label it with the term abuse, it's abusive for sure," Talarico said while debating legislation designed to protect parents who refuse to affirm a child’s gender identity from having that used against them in custody proceedings.

"My concern is ruling it out as not being abuse, I think, is dangerous and could certainly harm some of our most vulnerable kids in the state," he added. "Some of us I think really do consider this abusive behavior… an unwillingness to identify, acknowledge a child's gender identity. We consider that abusive to the child, abusive and destructive."

Recommended
Massachusetts: School Secretly Transitioned Girl, State Seized Her From Parents Ward Clark Scott Bessent Just Made Iran's 'Enablers' an Offer They Might Find Hard to Refuse Teri Christoph
Advertisement

Zach Kraft, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said of Talarico's resurfaced comments, "Only perverts and pedophiles think about what is in little kids' pants as much as James Talafreako. He is a truly sick individual for dedicating his life to pushing sex changes on other people's kids."

This calls to mind the weird comment Talarico made during a 2023 podcast appearance. When asked by the host to "name “something that you love that’s not family or friends,” he answered: “I love — I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.”

The guy seems to have an unhealthy preoccupation with children, which should be of concern to every Texan. 

Advertisement

Taken together with his 2019 argument that refusing to affirm a child's gender identity should be considered “abusive” and “destructive,” Talarico's past remarks provide a clear record of how strongly he has embraced a radical pro-trans agenda – that is, before he made his more recent statements trying to distance himself from those past positions.

Talarico can try to run from his past statements and stances, but he certainly can't hide from them. Particularly as he tries desperately to reframe himself as a moderate seeking votes in deep-red Texas. 

He's called "Talafreako" for a reason, Texas voters. Remember that when you head to the polls in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAMES TALARICO | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TEXAS | TRANSGENDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Massachusetts: School Secretly Transitioned Girl, State Seized Her From Parents

Massachusetts: School Secretly Transitioned Girl, State Seized Her From Parents

Ward Clark
Scott Bessent Just Made Iran's 'Enablers' an Offer They Might Find Hard to Refuse

Scott Bessent Just Made Iran's 'Enablers' an Offer They Might Find Hard to Refuse

Teri Christoph
Lindsay Clancy 'Bombshell': Juror Says Advancing 'Feminism' Was Major Factor in Decision

Lindsay Clancy 'Bombshell': Juror Says Advancing 'Feminism' Was Major Factor in Decision

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos