Lone Holdout Clancy Juror Is 'Lawyering Up.' His Attorney Issued a Stark Warning to 'Evil People.'

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is "lawyering up."

An attorney saying that he represents Michael P. Desronvil, who has been identified by the Boston Globe and other outlets as the holdout juror, is issuing a stark warning to those who may have wronged his client.

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I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

This is what Mr. Paltzik said in his X post in full. It is a doozy.

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice. Please pray for him and help us protect him. This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity. Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond. In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him. He is presently safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England. Lastly, this American Hero and Champion of Justice thanks all of you who have stood by him for your kindness, prayers, and support. @FugitiveTV_Live

Critically, Paltzik points out that GiveSendGo funds for Mr. Desronvil must be sent to the right place.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT:



(1) Any and All GiveSendGo or GoFundMe accounts that purport to be operating on behalf of our courageous lone holdout juror American Hero and Champion of Justice are 100% FAKE, or at minimum, were created by well-meaning individuals who we are not yet in… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

This was his warning to those who might want to donate to his cause, as of publication. Don't send anything to GiveSendGo or elsewhere until his attorney authorizes it.

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: (1) Any and All GiveSendGo or GoFundMe accounts that purport to be operating on behalf of our courageous lone holdout juror American Hero and Champion of Justice are 100% FAKE, or at minimum, were created by well-meaning individuals who we are not yet in touch with. We are in the process of arranging for appropriate and proper measures in this regard. In the meantime, anything else is an unauthorized SCAM, or possibly unauthorized but well-meaning, until I announce otherwise. Do not fall victim to opportunistic bad guys, and with regard to the unauthorized but well-meaning folks, we must first figure out what's going on with them. To those well-meaning folks, thank you for your humanity and kindness. (2) Our focus is entirely on our Hero's health, safety, and well-being. We will be commenting about substantive matters only sparingly until at least next week. Unlike those who attack and throw stones without knowledge or wisdom, we will not be provoked or rushed into anything for anybody. For now, please direct all media inquiries to our dear friend Ray Marcel @FugitiveTV_Live. No one else is authorized to speak for our Hero. Thank you again to all the truly great Americans who give us faith and hope, for your kindness, prayers, and support.

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This is significant, because People reported that these crowdfunding sites have raised over $100,000 in Desronvil's name.

As I reported Thursday morning, FugitiveTV assisted Desronvil with "breaking his silence" after the numerous media attacks he has endured.

His account is stunning. According to Marcel, Desronvil says the jury wasn't gradually persuaded over nearly 40 hours of deliberations that Clancy lacked criminal responsibility when she killed her three children. Eight jurors, he says, were already there on day one.

"He said that from day one, he said eight of them were going for Lindsay Clancy not guilty," Marcel recounted. "That was on day one. Eight were going not guilty. Two were for guilty. And two didn't know. They didn't make up their mind."

Desronvil also reportedly described the eight jurors as "Activists."

"He said to him those eight felt like they were activists," Marcel said. "Every day they would vote. The eight that felt that Lindsay was not guilty were trying to convince the other four, 'Hey, Lindsay is not guilty.'"

This is shaping up to be a fascinating news week ahead of us, if the bold statement of the holdout juror's lawyer is any indication.

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