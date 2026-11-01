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Sen. Chris Murphy Suffers Stroke, Is 'Awake and Alert' As of Sunday

Joe Cunningham Follow @JoePCunningham
Nov 01, 2026 1:14 PM
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Sen. Chris Murphy Suffers Stroke, Is 'Awake and Alert' As of Sunday
AP Photo/Joan Monfort

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was hospitalized Saturday from a stroke, his office has confirmed today.

Murphy's office says he began experiencing "numbness in his arm" while attending a sporting event for his son and was taken to a nearby hospital. However, the medical team appears to be positive about Murphy's future at the moment.

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Via his office:

Yesterday afternoon, Senator Murphy started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game. He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke. He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment. The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Quick action on the part of Murphy and his family appears to have made a difference. Strokes can be more devastating the longer it takes to get a victim to medical assistance. Strokes are caused by a problem with blood getting to the brain, either due to a clogged or blocked blood vessel to the brain or a brain bleed. Numbness in the arm is one of the early signs that something is wrong.

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Murphy, a progressive and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, is 53 years old. He has frequently taken to the press and to the Senate floor to attack Trump's policies, as well as Republicans in the Senate chamber. He has been very critical of the one big beautiful bill and tax cuts from early in this term, and has been extremely outspoken about the Iran War.

His seat is not one of the seats up for grabs in the midterm election. His current term ends with the 2030 election cycle.

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News Topics CHRIS MURPHY | CONNECTICUT | SENATE
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