President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is in effect. “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”

Advertisement

The White House echoed the announcement on X.

Effective Immediately: An ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. https://t.co/PukfiuHOdy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2026

The post gave no terms and no start time. In the hours after it went up, neither the Ukrainian government nor the Kremlin had publicly confirmed an agreement.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv would stop hitting Russian oil refineries if Moscow curbed its attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid. After Trump’s post, he said he knew nothing about a deal. He added that Ukraine will accept one if Russia does and asked to be told when it begins.

The announcement comes days after the administration moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel, which Zelensky criticized. Trump answered Saturday by accusing Zelensky of wanting to make problems for the world and calling for Ukraine to elect a new president. A global fuel shortage tied to the Ukraine war and the conflict with Iran has pushed diesel to record highs, which is the pressure behind all of this.

Trump made a similar claim on September 14, and reporting at the time indicated Moscow had not agreed. A four-day energy pause did run from January 29 through February 1. Zelensky has also said an energy ceasefire means different things to each side: selling oil and gas for Putin, electricity and gas supplies for Ukrainians.

Halting strikes on power grids heading into winter would matter to Ukrainian families, and a pause on refinery attacks could ease fuel prices here at home. Those are real stakes. Until Moscow confirms and the strikes actually stop, though, this is an announcement and not yet a ceasefire.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.