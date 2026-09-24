President Donald Trump Denies MSM-Spread Rumor He Wants His Name Attached to Ford's Theatre

In news that has made all sane members of society check their calendars to make sure it is not, in fact, April Fool's Day, President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to deny the reporting by MS NOW and others that members of his administration have floated the idea of attaching his name to Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., where John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865.

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The story that the White House, or me, want to affix my name to Ford’s Theatre, in Washington, D.C., where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, is a ridiculous lie. It is FAKE NEWS! Who would possibly want a name on such a tragic place? The Dumocrats suffer from serious Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are Degenerates and Losers who make up lie after lie, and this Ford’s Theatre Hoax is just another one of their never-ending, malicious falsehoods to try to discredit and demean. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The story in question insists that “people familiar with the effort” — like there is anyone in the current administration who talks to outlets such as MS NOW — have stated that such an idea is not beyond the pale.

White House officials, advisers and allies pitch ideas such as naming buildings after Trump to get on the president’s good side, a former administration official told MS NOW, granted anonymity to discuss internal matters. The president’s view, the official said: “Why would I say no? Everybody’s trying to please me.”



“They know flattery gets them everything,” the former official said, adding that people wait to hear “How can I help you?” in return.

The question asks itself: why does a former administration official require anonymity? Are they worried about not being able to get the job back they quit?

Consider, if you will, the insertion of logic and facts into the scenario. Unlike the troubled Kennedy Center, starting in 1968, Ford’s Theatre has been lovingly maintained and preserved as a living historical monument to one of America’s greatest Presidents and to one of the country’s darkest days. In addition to the theatre itself, the facility houses a museum dedicated to Lincoln featuring memorabilia from the night of his assassination. The box in which Lincoln was sitting when Booth shot him is never occupied during theatre performances.

That even the most Trump Derangement Syndrome-riddled leftist could consider for a fraction of a second that Trump or anyone else would want their name attached to a place where Abraham Lincoln’s bloodstains remain on display should be astonishing. Sadly, it is not.

We polled five routes for Trump to leave office before the end of his term. A plurality of Dems support four of them, including a military coup and death by natural causes. The only one underwater, an assassination, is still supported by 29%. pic.twitter.com/C3qb2H0R8j — Center for Strategic Politics (@StratPolitics) September 21, 2026

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The question begs itself as to how marinated people are in their own hatred of conservatism in general and Trump in particular that they would believe such tripe to a point where the President himself felt it necessary to address the situation. Such people are truly the embodiment of what Christian rock pioneer Randy Stonehill sang 50 years ago:

We are all like foolish puppets

Who desiring to be kings

Now lie pitifully cripped

After cutting our own strings

In this case, the connection to reality has also been cut.

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