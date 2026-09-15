Closing Time: Kennedy Center Board Acts After Judge Blocks Trump Name Change

It’s been a busy day for the Kennedy Center — earlier Tuesday, a federal judge granted a motion to enforce his earlier ruling that Donald Trump’s name cannot be added to the building or the grounds of the arts complex, and now the Board has voted to shut the whole thing down for repairs and renovations.

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The president said those renovations won’t happen, however, unless an appeals court allows the name change. The administration has appealed the judge’s first ruling and said they’ll be asking for expedited review from the D.C. Circuit Court on this latest setback.

Board members have argued that the Center faces financial collapse without the personal support and fundraising prowess of the president.

Here's the full message:

The Board of The Kennedy Center today agreed, almost unanimously, to close the Building for Safety reasons, and so that it can begin the process of Reconstruction. The closing will take place immediately, however, the Renovation and Reconstruction, which is a very large and complex job, cannot begin until such time as the D.C. Circuit rules on the Board’s approved name. If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place. The attorneys from the DOJ will ask for an expedited appeal. In the meantime, 17 Million Dollars, raised by President Trump, has been put into The Kennedy Center account to keep it afloat. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

It’s not the first time that the Board has voted to shut the doors of the aging venue, which is plagued by financial and safety issues:

The vote marked the third time the board voted to close the venue, NBC News reported. After Trump returned to the White House, he replaced the members of the board and overhauled its performance list.

There’s more intrigue to come, however: Cooper’s May order still limits an immediate shutdown. He blocked the earlier planned closure for lack of process, not because the building can never close. Will he enforce that injunction and prevent the Center’s shutdown?

Cooper reiterated his stance in Tuesday's ruling that only Congress can rename the venue, which was authorized under the National Cultural Center Act and signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958. It was renamed the Kennedy Center following the assassination of JFK.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts could not honor President Trump with an inscription on the institution’s exterior, blocking an effort by the center’s board to restore the president’s name to the building. Judge Christopher R. Cooper of Federal District Court in Washington wrote that such an addition would violate his previous order that blocked the board from renaming the center after Mr. Trump. “Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing,” Judge Cooper wrote. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”

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Kennedy Center Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi said the condition of the Center had become hazardous and repairs were needed immediately.

"As the main building closes for urgent renovations — long overdue and desperately needed to protect the safety of patrons, artists and staff — the Center remains committed to pursuing a safe and efficient renovation through all legal means," Daravi said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We intend to appeal today’s Court ruling and move forward with recognizing Chairman President Trump’s historic contributions to the revitalization of America’s Cultural Center."

“Another example of the urgent need to close for renovation and revitalization, as our Chairman President Trump has championed. Fortunately, no one was injured when the main hall’s ceiling collapsed.



This structural failure stems from decades of neglect and deferred maintenance… pic.twitter.com/ooreyKQ9wC — The Kennedy Center (@TKCOfficial) September 15, 2026

“Another example of the urgent need to close for renovation and revitalization, as our Chairman President Trump has championed. Fortunately, no one was injured when the main hall’s ceiling collapsed. This structural failure stems from decades of neglect and deferred maintenance by the previous leadership, and there’s no justification for further delays in restoring America’s cultural center.” @romadaravi, Vice President of Public Relations

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Even when the stage is dark, the Kennedy Center continues to bring plenty of drama. RedState will report on how the appeals court rules when it happens.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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