Media Outlets May Be Gnashing Their Teeth After Court Hearing on Media Ban

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico have requested a temporary restraining order against the removal of access to the White House by President Donald Trump, in order to try to get their access restored.

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The media outlets argued on Wednesday in a court hearing that Trump's action was a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and a "blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles."

The Department of Justice defended the ban, citing specific stories from each outlet that it claimed violated "standards of professionalism and decorum" by “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information." [....] Justice Department lawyer Michael Velchik argued that President Trump has broad authority to remove outlets based on national security determinations and the letters sent to the media organizations provided sufficient due process to justify revoking their passes. "Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right," Velchik said.

The media outlets did not get the immediate relief they wanted.

🚨 NOW: The judge has REFUSED to IMMEDIATELY reinstate CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO to the White House after the federal hearing concluded



Instead, the judge said he'll issue a ruling at some point



The White House RIPPED IN to these outlets for publishing NATIONAL SECURITY threats… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2026

A federal judge on Wednesday declined to issue an immediate ruling on the White House’s ban against CNN, MS NOW and Politico after hearing arguments from the two sides in the case, leaving the ban in place for the time being. The judge, Timothy J. Kelly of U.S. District Court in Washington, appeared skeptical of the legality of the ban during the hearing. But he pulled up short of immediately reversing the ban, as the media outlets had asked. He instead said he would rule “as soon as possible.”

So we'll have to see how quickly the judge comes back with a decision. It doesn't sound like it will be long.

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