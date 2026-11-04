Tennessee Makes History: Marsha Blackburn Elected As the First Female Governor

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has won her bid for the Tennessee governorship. She defeated Democrat City Councilwoman Jerri Green, 46 to 43, with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Marsha Blackburn wins the TN Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 12:35 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/pWWrY8gFPi https://t.co/bxWgOTgpAP — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Blackburn made history, becoming the first female to be elected as the governor of Tennessee.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn will be the first female governor of Tennessee after voters chose her to replace term-limited Gov. Bill Lee. The Republican senator, 74, beat Democratic nominee Jerri Green and independent candidates David Hatley and Lauren Pinkston, among others, in the Nov. 3 general election. She received about 46% of the vote. Blackburn built her campaign around her conservative political brand and allegiance to President Donald Trump. She secured his endorsement shortly after the primary. The governor-elect must resign from the Senate before she's sworn in Jan. 16, and she plans to navigate the appointment process so she gets to choose her own replacement in Washington.

Blackburn warmly thanked Tennesseans for helping her win the election.

Thank you, Tennessee! I am honored and humbled to be elected the next Governor of the great state of Tennessee. This victory belongs to the people who make Tennessee great—the families who work hard, the parents who sacrifice, the farmers who feed us, and the volunteers who never give up. We built a movement of people who believe Tennessee’s best days are ahead. Tennessee can and should be THE state of opportunity. My promise is simple: Tennessee will be a state where hard work pays off, families can put down roots, and everyone has the opportunity to build a better future. We have the people. We have the principles. We have the opportunity. Now it's time to get to work. Starting tomorrow, we will begin building our team, and that starts with every one of you. As your governor, I will tap the best and the brightest to be a part of our administration to ensure we move Tennessee forward. We will do this together, because everyone has something they can do to make the best state even better. — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 4, 2026

Thank you, Tennessee! I am honored and humbled to be elected the next Governor of the great state of Tennessee. This victory belongs to the people who make Tennessee great—the families who work hard, the parents who sacrifice, the farmers who feed us, and the volunteers who never give up. We built a movement of people who believe Tennessee’s best days are ahead. Tennessee can and should be THE state of opportunity. My promise is simple: Tennessee will be a state where hard work pays off, families can put down roots, and everyone has the opportunity to build a better future. We have the people. We have the principles. We have the opportunity. Now it's time to get to work. Starting tomorrow, we will begin building our team, and that starts with every one of you. As your governor, I will tap the best and the brightest to be a part of our administration to ensure we move Tennessee forward. We will do this together, because everyone has something they can do to make the best state even better.

In all the weeping and gnashing of teeth over the monumental Republican losses in the House of Representatives, the Senate, and several governorships, we cannot dismiss this one, particularly since the Southern bulwark that Republicans used to rely upon is rapidly being eroded.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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