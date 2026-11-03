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In the First of Midterm Results, Republicans Flip Guam. Yes, Really.

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Nov 03, 2026 1:50 PM
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In the First of Midterm Results, Republicans Flip Guam. Yes, Really.
AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro

In the first decisive victory for Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections, in the U.S. territory of Guam, Republican Vicente Ada has won the governor's race, defeating Democrat Therese Terlaje 51 percent to 48 percent.

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Terlaje is a territorial legislator and former Speaker of the Guam Legislature. Ada is a Guam senator who ran previously for lieutenant governor. 

The Democrats have held Guam's governorship for eight years. Republicans also flipped the Guam Legislature in 2024, winning nine of its 15 seats.

President Donald Trump expressed his delight over this first midterm win.

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The result remains unofficial until the Guam Election Commission completes its canvass and certifies the election.

In 1898, Guam became a United States territory and was originally under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Navy. Along with the establishment of the territory's government, the Guam Organic Act of 1950 conferred United States citizenship on Guamanians and moved federal jurisdiction over Guam from the U.S. Navy to the Department of the Interior.

Guam held its first elections in 1970.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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