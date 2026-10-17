Trump Campaigns at Rousing Rally in the Bluegrass State for KY's Ed Gallrein, Andy Barr

President Donald Trump's 2026 midterm blitz tour continues on Saturday, with a flight on Air Force One to Northern Kentucky to headline a rally in Highland Heights, the heart of the 4th Congressional District. This is the same district where Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein primaried Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) to become the Republican nominee.

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Heading to Kentucky! Will be landing soon. Big Crowd. I’m watching it now on RSBN. The coverage is spectacular. In fact, it’s so good, that I don’t want to leave Air Force One. Vote for Andy Barr for U.S. Senate! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Oct 17 2026, 12:31 PM ET )‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‍‍‌‍‌‌ — Donald J Trump Post Truth Social (@TrumpTruthxPost) October 17, 2026

The rally was held on the campus of Northern Kentucky University at the Truist Arena. Gallrein was joined by Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. and U.S. Senate nominee Andy Barr (KY-06). Barr is running to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R).

Ahead of the scheduled speakers, the energy was high and all were having a good time.

WATCH:

🤣 LMAO! This MAGA patriot is the life of the party at the Trump rally in Kentucky — Democrats cannot STAND he's black



"Do you see how happy he is?"



"That is a man who loves his country, who LOVES his president, and LOVES TO DANCE!" 😅🔥



This man is LIGHTING UP THE ROOM!… pic.twitter.com/MfdU7KJnF2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

Gallrein showed himself to be a more than worthy candidate to run for the District 4 seat. Gallrein lit it up, declaring what is at stake, and the crowd, in turn, lapped it up. It is clear from their response to his speech why they chose him over Massie to be their representative in November.

Gallrein said in his speech:

It is the Communist Manifesto vs. the Constitution. Even more simply put: it's not Right vs. Left, it's Right vs. Wrong. [Turns to the audience] Have I got that right? [loud cheers] And I'm going to ask the media to get this quote right: Democracy is a tight-fitting jacket that Democrats cannot wear. [uproarious cheers] No. No. We can't afford their open borders and lawlessness, can we? We can't afford their efforts to defund the police or keep our communities safe, resulting in endless crime. We can't afford to sit on the sidelines while the future of our children and grandchildren is decided by coastal radical elites, to include those that [sic] want Sharia Law. NO, not in my Kentucky.

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.@EdGallrein says it LOUD AND CLEAR! “It is the Communist Manifesto vs. the Constitution…We can't afford to sit on the sidelines while the future of our children and grandchildren is decided by coastal radical elites… NOT IN MY KENTUCKY!” https://t.co/aCoejB0MI7 — Republicans (@Republicans) October 17, 2026

According to an email missive from the RNC, in Kentucky alone, homicides are down 16 percent, with robberies dropping 24 percent in 2025. The city of Frankfort saw a 38 percent reduction in violent crime in 2025 compared to 2024. So, Gallrein sounding the alarm is not without basis. Kentucky could see this revert back to less safety and more crime should the Democrats take control of Congress.

In his speech, Barr reminded Kentuckians about the economic gains for the state achieved under the Trump administration through the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, touting that Kentuckians were saved an average of $2,840 in taxes, and could see increased wages up to $5,400 over the next four years.

Barr also touted the business and private-sector growth through the legislation, which worked to protect 74,000 jobs, saved $13 billion in GDP, and saved $6 billion of wages in the state. Barr also shed light on his Senate opponent, Democrat Charles Booker, calling him the "Mamdani of Kentucky." Barr declared, "Well, on November 3, Kentucky is going to defeat the Mamdani of Kentucky!"

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𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐑: 𝐌𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐘’𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈 Rep. 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫 has spent weeks branding his Kentucky Senate opponent “𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘺.” On camera this week, he explained why — and said Charles Booker handed him the line himself. “𝘏𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘐’𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵,” Barr said. “𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘭, 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘹 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘋𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘱𝘢𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 — 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵? 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵.” Barr’s punchline was the kicker: Booker, he said, is “𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝” to be compared to New York City’s democratic-socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani. “𝘐’𝘮 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴,” Barr added. It isn’t a new line for Barr — he road-tested it at the Kentucky GOP’s Lincoln Dinner and again at the Fancy Farm Picnic, joking, “𝘐 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘺, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.” Booker has pushed back on the “𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭” label with affordability and civil-rights arguments, but hasn’t disputed the “flattered” quote Barr keeps repeating. 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥—𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐧’𝐭. Source: @RealAmVoice https://t.co/Nixx9deXAi — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) October 17, 2026

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𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐑: 𝐌𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐂𝐊𝐘’𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈 Rep. 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫 has spent weeks branding his Kentucky Senate opponent “𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘺.” On camera this week, he explained why — and said Charles Booker handed him the line himself. “𝘏𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘺 𝘐’𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵,” Barr said. “𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘭, 𝘪𝘧 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘢𝘹 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘕𝘦𝘸 𝘋𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘱𝘢𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵, 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 — 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘨𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵? 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵.” Barr’s punchline was the kicker: Booker, he said, is “𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝” to be compared to New York City’s democratic-socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani. “𝘐’𝘮 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴,” Barr added. It isn’t a new line for Barr — he road-tested it at the Kentucky GOP’s Lincoln Dinner and again at the Fancy Farm Picnic, joking, “𝘐 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘰𝘧 𝘒𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘤𝘬𝘺, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯.” Booker has pushed back on the “𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭” label with affordability and civil-rights arguments, but hasn’t disputed the “flattered” quote Barr keeps repeating. 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥—𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐧’𝐭.

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President Donald Trump took the stage, and put a bow on what Gallrein and Barr had already nicely wrapped.

WATCH:

President Trump: “Here in Kentucky’s 4th District, we’re going to send @EdGallrein to the U.S. House of Representatives.” 🫡🫡 https://t.co/vI0EYJlLNS — Republicans (@Republicans) October 17, 2026

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.@POTUS: The last time Radical Dumocrats had power, they gave us the worst inflation, highest energy prices, and worst trade deficit in history, and allowed 25 million illegals to pour in. If they get power, they'll do it again. The people of Kentucky won't let that happen! https://t.co/eYeJ59vGas — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 17, 2026

Trump even had some fun with what he called a "paid protester" who decided to disrupt his speech. The protester was escorted out, followed by cheers from the audience.

WATCH:

🚨 LMFAO! Leftist heckler gets SHAMED OUT of the Trump rally in Kentucky



President Trump: "Take him back home to MOM!" 🤣



"The mother, ESPECIALLY a Kentucky mother, she slaps the HELL out of him and says, I VOTED FOR THAT MAN!"



"How stupid are they?"



WTF is wrong with… pic.twitter.com/SRZi8DfPut — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2026

The president got down to brass tacks on why he is in the state: to support his two endorsed candidates.

Trump said:

Seventeen days from now, the people of Kentucky are going to defeat the radical Left Dumocrat Charles Booker, he's a Dumocrat. And elect a friend of mine for a long time, you know, I backed him from Day 1 when he was running for Congress against a very tough opponent. I think the name was Amy McGrath. Is that good? See, do I have a good memory? There's no weakness of memory in this guy. I actually beat her twice in another race. I also beat her in another race. But Andy Barr he was just an amazing candidate, he's been an amazing Congressman, he'll be one of the great U.S. Senators, he's just fantastic, so that's why I'm here.

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RNCResearch: RT @Republicans: Kentucky, it's time to defeat Radical-Left Communist Charles Booker and elect PATRIOT @barrforsenate to the United States Senate! https://t.co/m1XKD3B4Hd — Republican Women of Mercer County 💪🇺🇸 (@RWOMC) October 17, 2026

Trump laid out the economic gains made for Kentucky because of Trump tariffs. He explained how Louisville and the rest of Kentucky will be enriched through the reshoring of Ford and GE Appliances into the state, creating close to 10,000 jobs.

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.@POTUS in Kentucky: Thanks to tariffs, Ford is investing $2B in its Louisville Assembly Plant, creating more than 4,000 Kentucky jobs. Just last month, GE Appliances announced a brand new $1B investment to expand its manufacturing in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs. https://t.co/EP5my5wcci — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 17, 2026

And after reinforcing that in just two short years his administration has brought secure borders, a restoration of meritocracy over DEI policies, Trump further reminded Kentucky that America does not belong to those who hate it — America belongs to those who love it.

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.@POTUS: "America does not belong to those who hate it — America belongs to those who really, really love it." 🎯 https://t.co/cxhngJaJzB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 17, 2026

Early voting in Kentucky begins October 29-31. And if you happen to be registered in the Bluegrass State, you can find locations to do just that here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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