Data Analyst Delivers a Reality Check to Dems — or Anyone Doubting the Strength of Trump Support

For 10 years, all the Democrats have been about is attacking President Donald Trump.

That's become their entire existence. They don't care about policy or doing what is best for America.

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Yet, even with all the attacks and all the attention to that message, they have largely failed in their aims.

They've convinced some Democrats of their delusions about Trump.

But as the 2024 campaign showed, they were not able to stop him, despite all their efforts. Trump not only beat Kamala Harris, but he also took the popular vote.

So the Democrats are not going to like what CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten had to say about the power of the Trump endorsement — and the strength that he still has within the Republican Party because it refutes everything they have been trying to do.

On Wednesday, Enten laid out the power that a Trump endorsement has by referencing Trump's endorsement of Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) in the GOP runoff. "Donald Trump is still the sun about which the planets of the GOP revolve around," Enten stated.

SC serves as a reality check: Trump's still the sun around which the GOP revolves.



Trump's endorsees for Senate have won 100% of the time in 2026. He pulled Graham who had little shot pre-endorsement over the finish line.



The GOP admires Trump far more than Reagan or Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/luujoUtX1Z — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 26, 2026

Enten said Trump's endorsement power has actually gotten stronger in terms of the candidate not being an elected incumbent. It went from 95 percent in 2022 to 100 percent now.

He called Graham's win Trump's "most impressive performance" since the Kalshi prediction had her at a 14 percent chance before the Trump endorsement. Trump not only endorsed her, but came in at the end to campaign for her as well. Enten thinks she won because of "one name and one name only: Donald John Trump." I think she was doing better than the Kalshi prediction, but he is right that the endorsement of Trump was critical to putting her over the top.

Enten displayed a poll showing that Trump was the president that Republicans most admired, by a lot, trouncing Ronald Reagan and even Abraham Lincoln. I think that's more a sign of folks being supportive of the present president, rather than a diss on Reagan or Lincoln. But again, it does show the strength of Trump.

Trump did take note of Enten's assessment, posting the clip on his Truth Social account late Wednesday night.

So if the Democrats were thinking that they've done in Trump, they need to rethink that thought. They've spent all their time fighting him, even as their own far Left has taken them over. That will make them more likely to lose in general election battles, even in 2026, where they might generally have an advantage — because the Americans in the center still are not going to buy into all that radicalism.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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