Vindication for Nancy Mace? Three SC Men Including Ex-Fiancé Hit With Sex Crime-Related Charges

In February 2025, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) gave a very long speech during the "Special Orders" session on the House floor, where she accused her ex-fiancé, Brendan Patrick Bryant, and three of his business associates (Eric Bernard Bowman, John Douglas Osborne, and Brian Musgrave) of sex-related crimes and documented their alleged crimes. Mace claimed that she had "a trove of 10,000 videos" and other photographic evidence to prove her knowledge of the alleged assaults.

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In that speech, Mace said:

In November 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable. We're talking about rape, non-consensual photos, non-consensual videos of women and underaged girls. And the premeditative, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district.

As RedState reported, Mace detailed how she came across this damaging intel, along with the dates and instances they allegedly occurred. In November, Bryant turned around and sued Mace, claiming she fabricated the 2018 allegations that Bryant was a part of the sexual assault allegedly made on a "Jane Doe" at a partner's home.

It seems a year later, the tables have turned. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested Brendan Patrick Bryant, Eric Bernard Bowman, and John Douglas Osborne on alleged sex-related offenses surrounding that alleged 2018 incident.

Nearly eight years after the incident and more than a year after a Lowcountry representative made accusations in a speech against them, three men are facing charges in the alleged sexual assault of a young woman. Details - https://t.co/iLleSkq8j0 https://t.co/KnDeMj2cKS — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) October 14, 2026

Mace's ex-fiance Brendan Patrick Bryant, and his associates Eric Bernard Bowman and John Douglas Osborne have been arrested and charged with sex-related offenses in connection to an incident that occurred on Sullivan’s Island in October 2018, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Affidavits alleged that a 23-year-old female victim had consumed alcoholic beverages, fell into a swimming pool and later passed out on a sofa while drunk. She was reportedly unable to speak coherently or walk normally. While the unidentified woman was unconscious, the three men allegedly discussed sexual exploits before agreeing that Osborne would have sex with her while the other two men watched and photographed the incident. South Carolina law enforcement agents said the incident was also seen on a security system feed at the home in Sullivan’s Island. Another woman had seen the assault take place, took pictures, and wrote about it in a journal, according to the Associated Press. Osborne has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bowman has been charged with voyeurism, obstruction of justice, and publishing the name of a victim of criminal sexual conduct. Bryant was charged with voyeurism.

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SLED announced Wednesday morning that three prominent Lowcountry businessmen Patrick Bryant, Eric Bowman and John Osborne have all been arrested on sexually related offenses early Wednesday morning. https://t.co/TbMegjra4u — WACH FOX (@wachfox) October 14, 2026

Brian Musgrave managed to escape any charges.

Mace was maligned and condemned for making that 2025 speech. Depending on how the SLED charges play out, she just may leave office finally vindicated.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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