Violent 'Trantifa' Cell Is Active in Alabama, We Must Make Sure Other Red States Aren't Next

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Phil Williams announced three individuals had been charged for illegal firearms possession and threats of violence. The incidents were charged separately, but are decidedly related.

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A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Levi Clifton Belcher, 18, of Huntsville, Alabama, with possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act Weapon and interstate transmission of threatening communications. In separate but related indictments, Tadashi Ereckson, 38, and Anthony Elijah Slota, 28, both of Huntsville, Alabama, were charged with possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act Weapon.

These individuals are connected not only because they were living together, but they all claim to be transgender. In fact, the three men are part of a "Trantifa" cell established in Huntsville, AL. On top of being the home of Space Force, the Rocket City has now become an epicenter for left-wing violence.

Lovely.

Levi Belcher went by the name "Cici," and was a runaway teenager from Tennessee who connected to fellow travelers Ereckson and Slota in Northern Alabama. The FBI had been tracking Belcher since December 2025, when he made violent threats on social media.

Law enforcement tracked 18-year-old Levi Belcher of Tennessee after noticing threats on social media in December 2025, and after being reported missing by the suspect’s father the following month, the FBI alleged in criminal complaints. Investigations ultimately led Alabama police to search a Huntsville apartment on Sept. 10 to find it “littered with anti-government writings,” plus a rifle with “anti fascist” written on it, according to the charging documents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office press release offered more detail.

According to court documents, on December 18, 2025, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center was alerted by an individual to a social media post by Belcher that contained threats of violence against Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents. According to court documents, on September 10, 2026, ATF agents and Intelligence Research Specialists located Belcher’s vehicle in Decatur, Alabama and began surveillance. During the surveillance, agents observed Belcher and Slota wearing body armor, carrying multiple firearms, and in possession of military-style backpacks. Belcher and Slota were observed entering Belcher’s vehicle, which then traveled toward Huntsville. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Belcher and Slota who were armed with rifles and two 3D printed pistols. Officers searched the vehicle and located rifle and pistol magazines with various anti-government sentiments written on them, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Belcher and Slota were arrested. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence that Belcher and Slota were known to stay at in Huntsville, Alabama. During the execution of the search warrant, Erekson was arrested after attempting to reach for a concealed pistol on his ankle while being detained. FBI, ATF and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case along with the Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney John M. Hundscheid is prosecuting the case.

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Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has been documenting Trantifa violence worldwide, posted an X article about the arrests, and this was his main takeaway:

What authorities discovered here mirrors how Antifa cells organize across the U.S. Earlier this year, a Texas Antifa terror cell was convicted and sentenced to hundreds of years in prison collectively after carrying out an anti-ICE shooting last year in Alvarado, Texas. At least four members of that cell are trans.

(I encourage you to read his full article, headlined MORE TRANTIFA TERROR, here.)

This is the perfect example of hiding in plain sight. These left-wing cells have mirrored right-wing nationalists groups by finding wide-open spaces where open or concealed carry of firearms and militia-like enthusiasm is widely accepted. These cretinous groups now use our Second Amendment freedoms to plot against law enforcement and the communities in which they live.

Pure evil.

Here is the key difference: Red states actually partner with federal law enforcement rather than seek to block or thwart their activities. For the most part, their U.S. attorneys and attorneys general also prosecute crimes and seek justice for the victims and the communities harmed.

U.S. Attorney Williams has promised he will do just that.

“My office will take every available step to prosecute credible threats against law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Williams. I’m grateful for the partnership between FBI, ATF, HSI, and the Huntsville Police Department. Their diligent investigation led to these prosecutions.”

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The FBI Birmingham Field Office head, David R. Fitzgibbons, also expressed his gratitude and pride for the coordination of all law enforcement partners in a statement.

“I’m proud of the men and women of our FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and all our partners across North Alabama. Their partnership and dedication are vital to Protecting (capital P) the Homeland. Together, we will swiftly confront any threat to public safety in full defense of the U.S. Constitution.”

Red state citizens are fortunate to have the vigilance and swift action of their law enforcement arms, but we must remain vigilant ourselves in protecting our communities and our vote. Due to the influx of people from other states and countries, as well as the explosive growth in Huntsville and the surrounding regions, leftists and activists have decided to make Northern Alabama fertile ground for them to organize, embed, and change once peaceful communities into crime-ridden cities and third-world hellholes.

Minnesota and Ohio must be cautionary tales, not playbooks. Heads on a swivel should be the watchword for all red state residents.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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