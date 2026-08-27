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Hot Takes: Dems' Meltdown Over Trump 'Lake Ontario' Rename Shows How Unserious They Are

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Aug 27, 2026 7:51 PM
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Hot Takes: Dems' Meltdown Over Trump 'Lake Ontario' Rename Shows How Unserious They Are
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

With his usual flourish and fanfare, President Donald Trump renamed one of the Great Lakes from "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America" on Thursday,

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But not everyone is excited about this change, which the president first shared Tuesday morning to a Truth Social post. Canada, of course, is very put out.

Lake Ontario is and will always be Lake Ontario, and no executive order will change that. It doesn't belong to President Donald Trump to rename on a whim.

Our two countries have real trade issues that impact our people. Instead of responding to stunts and distractions, Canadians must stay focused on what we can control: making our economy strong and affordable at home and using our leverage to fight tariffs abroad.

But the Democrats and the perpetual complainers on the Left also have their panties in a bunch. Mind you, these are the same people who changed "Columbus Day" to "Indigenous People's Day," forced companies to get rid of historic, and iconic symbols like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and Land 'O Lakes. They also cheered on the tearing down of historic statues because the history behind them or the person they represented didn't suit the Woke narrative.

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The Democrat electeds' mind meld, some of them from the Great Lakes states, had much to say about the president's executive order. 

Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06), whose state borders Lake America, says she will not accept the name change. But Dingell has been having lots of disconnects from reality of late, so why should this one be any different?

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) says New York won't be calling it that. I guess since nobody listens to her, we'll just have to wait and see.

Democrat candidate for MN governor, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also signaled that she is Team Everyone Else but America.

Failed Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mocked Trump's renaming by signing a napkin at McDonald's, fully proving that parody and satire are thoroughly lost on the Left. 

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) has finally dropped the pretense of wanting to appear bipartisan, and is back to trying to make, "It's Affordability, Stupid" a thing.

Progressive commentator Alex Cole must have had something bad for lunch, because he regurgitated this acronym:

MD Sen. Chris Van Hollen has run out of illegal aliens to visit and have drinks with, so he decided to weigh in with this deep analysis, comparing President Trump to a toddler.

Oddly, even a map application that barely anyone uses had a take.

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And finally, the Empire State senator who threatened the justices of the Supreme Court knows a thing or two about "personal grievances."

But for the most part, most Americans really don't care. And I mean, they really don't.

Republicans are also feeling mellow. They posted this apt response to all the Democrat meltdown.

Boom.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics CANADA | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN | NEW YORK | TARIFFS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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