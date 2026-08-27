Hot Takes: Dems' Meltdown Over Trump 'Lake Ontario' Rename Shows How Unserious They Are

With his usual flourish and fanfare, President Donald Trump renamed one of the Great Lakes from "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America" on Thursday,

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFww8PexiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

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But not everyone is excited about this change, which the president first shared Tuesday morning to a Truth Social post. Canada, of course, is very put out.

Lake Ontario is and will always be Lake Ontario, and no executive order will change that. It doesn't belong to President Donald Trump to rename on a whim.



Our two countries have real trade issues that impact our people. Instead of responding to stunts and distractions, Canadians… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 27, 2026

Lake Ontario is and will always be Lake Ontario, and no executive order will change that. It doesn't belong to President Donald Trump to rename on a whim. Our two countries have real trade issues that impact our people. Instead of responding to stunts and distractions, Canadians must stay focused on what we can control: making our economy strong and affordable at home and using our leverage to fight tariffs abroad.

But the Democrats and the perpetual complainers on the Left also have their panties in a bunch. Mind you, these are the same people who changed "Columbus Day" to "Indigenous People's Day," forced companies to get rid of historic, and iconic symbols like Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, and Land 'O Lakes. They also cheered on the tearing down of historic statues because the history behind them or the person they represented didn't suit the Woke narrative.

The Democrat electeds' mind meld, some of them from the Great Lakes states, had much to say about the president's executive order.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06), whose state borders Lake America, says she will not accept the name change. But Dingell has been having lots of disconnects from reality of late, so why should this one be any different?

The Great Lakes are a shared treasure that generations of Americans and Canadians have worked together to protect. Donald Trump can sign all the executive orders he wants, but it will always be Lake Ontario. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 27, 2026

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) says New York won't be calling it that. I guess since nobody listens to her, we'll just have to wait and see.

New York won’t be calling it that. https://t.co/FJQonEk8tI — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 27, 2026

Democrat candidate for MN governor, Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also signaled that she is Team Everyone Else but America.

So Trump is so obsessed with dissing our friends, neighbors, and trading partners in Canada that he just signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. On behalf of the GREAT Lake Superior, I call that SUPERIORLY stupid. We’ve had enough of Trump’s tariff taxes. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 27, 2026

Failed Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers mocked Trump's renaming by signing a napkin at McDonald's, fully proving that parody and satire are thoroughly lost on the Left.

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And I just renamed Lake Michigan Lake Wisconsin. See, I can sign napkins that say things, too. https://t.co/ZhhsuJlt3U pic.twitter.com/yrnvPuuC4t — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 27, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) has finally dropped the pretense of wanting to appear bipartisan, and is back to trying to make, "It's Affordability, Stupid" a thing.

Donald Trump picked a fight with Canada that is costing you money.



Instead of fixing it, he is spending your tax dollars to rename Lake Ontario.



Republicans don’t give a damn about making your life more affordable. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 27, 2026

Progressive commentator Alex Cole must have had something bad for lunch, because he regurgitated this acronym:

S - Superior

H - Huron

A - America

M- Michigan

E - Erie



Trump renamed Lake Ontario and accidentally turned the Great Lakes into an acronym for his presidency: SHAME.



Hahaha what a damn idiot. 🤣 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 27, 2026

MD Sen. Chris Van Hollen has run out of illegal aliens to visit and have drinks with, so he decided to weigh in with this deep analysis, comparing President Trump to a toddler.

More evidence we elected a toddler as president.https://t.co/ESe7kpb69w pic.twitter.com/pqnlWVztd9 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) August 27, 2026

Oddly, even a map application that barely anyone uses had a take.

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We're not changing the name of Lake Ontario. Name it whatever you want at your leisure: https://t.co/E2I0Ezd57W



(tag us so we can see your work 🙂) pic.twitter.com/x8lIAMt6ab — MapQuest (@MapQuest) August 27, 2026

And finally, the Empire State senator who threatened the justices of the Supreme Court knows a thing or two about "personal grievances."

Inflation increasing. The Iran war raging on with no end in sight. A trade war with Canada. And what does Trump want? To rename Lake Ontario.



Donald Trump’s personal grievances first, Americans last. https://t.co/OFtVQ6t604 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2026

But for the most part, most Americans really don't care. And I mean, they really don't.

Republicans are also feeling mellow. They posted this apt response to all the Democrat meltdown.

Boom.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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