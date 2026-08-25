Trump Has a Hilarious New Name for Lake Ontario — Canada Is Going to Hate This

Apparently, President Trump wasn’t quite finished trolling our increasingly irritable neighbors to the north after he spent Monday poking at Canada over its trade-war bluster. It's all to do with efforts by the United States to get the trade imbalance between the two countries – one that greatly favors Canada – to a more balanced place.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney fussed over the weekend after Trump played hardball with the threat of a 50 percent raise in tariffs. Carney said the U.S. "asked too much and offered too little,” then declared, “You’re at war when you get attacked. We got attacked.”

READ MORE: Canada Declares It's 'at War' With the US — Trump Just Gave Them a Taste of What That Looks Like

Canada woke up Tuesday morning to a Truth Social post from the president that they likely won't find one bit funny: If this relationship is going south anyway, the president seemed to be saying, perhaps it’s time for Lake Ontario to get a new name.

That new name? Lake America.

The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don’t expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Other than the fun of trolling Canada in general, the reason Trump is picking on Ontario is because Ontario Premier Doug Ford spent much of Monday desperately seeking headlines over Canada's "war" with the U.S.

Ford first threatened to use Ontario's exports as a weapon in the trade fight, telling the Associated Press that "everything is on the table," including electricity and critical minerals. On minerals, he was particularly blunt: "I'll cut them off. You won't get a grain of sand out of Ontario."

Then Ford made things personal.

During a radio appearance, Ford called Trump "arrogant" and "cocky," said Canada needed to "throw everything and the kitchen sink at him," and added that Trump could "kiss my ass."

Ford's a real tough guy, at least in his own mind.

Trump being Trump, he fired back with a Truth dismissing Ford's comments as "Lots of bluster" and describing the Ontario premier as the "less charismatic, intelligent, and overall unimpressive brother of the late, great, Rob Ford." He then lumped Ford and Carney together as "clowns" who needed to "fall in line," warning that otherwise "the consequences for Canada will be far WORSE!"

Canada wanted everyone to know it was ready for a trade war.

President Trump appears determined to make sure they understand that he heard them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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