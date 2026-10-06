'Dereliction of Duty': Blistering Report Reveals Biden Asleep at the Wheel on Visa Overstays

Anyone paying even a little attention to the illegal alien tsunami that occurred under the Biden administration knew that the former president, his Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and virtually everyone on Ole Joe’s team didn’t give a damn about the problem and in fact willfully enabled it.

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No one knows how many illegals came in through the southern border, but many estimate the number is well over 10 million.

There are other ways than slipping over the border to reside here illegally, however, and one of them is to overstay your visa. A blistering new DHS Inspector General report reveals that Team Biden did next to nothing about the problem, and their dereliction of duty led to numerous vicious crimes:

NEW: A new DHS Inspector General report finds the Biden administration took almost no enforcement action against visa overstays, including public safety threats, and arrested only a handful out of millions. The numbers are stunning. From FY21-FY24:



- ICE received over 3.1… pic.twitter.com/MR4lz41z3c — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 6, 2026

NEW: A new DHS Inspector General report finds the Biden administration took almost no enforcement action against visa overstays, including public safety threats, and arrested only a handful out of millions. The numbers are stunning. From FY21-FY24:



- ICE received over 3.1 million visa overstay leads, roughly 104,000 of which had public safety or national security concerns. But that resulted in only 496 investigations by ICE (2%) and ONLY EIGHT ARRESTS.

Although the media will tell you these were all moms and pops who just wanted to make a living and support their families, the reality is often far different:

DHS is reacting to the report, accusing the Biden admin of a "dereliction of duty", and highlighting several visa overstays who went on to commit horrible crimes after they weren't arrested by the Biden admin, including a Jamaican illegal alien who went on to stab two people at a… pic.twitter.com/tooGREbes7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 6, 2026

DHS is reacting to the report, accusing the Biden admin of a "dereliction of duty", and highlighting several visa overstays who went on to commit horrible crimes after they weren't arrested by the Biden admin, including a Jamaican illegal alien who went on to stab two people at a Burger King, a British illegal alien who was arrested on multiple felony counts of torturing and killing dogs at an animal shelter where he worked, and an Uber driver who went on to be arrested for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault of one of his Uber passengers.

The numbers from the report are mind-blowing:

During these 4 years [of the Biden administration], ICE received 3,145,375 nonimmigrant overstay leads, of which it categorized 104,049 (3.3 percent) as potential national security and public safety concerns. It deemed 21,885 of these leads viable for investigation by ICE, resulting in 496 investigations (about 2 percent) and the arrest of eight foreign nationals.

A September 2021 policy directed ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to only investigate “Priority 1” leads — those potentially posing the highest threat to national security or public safety. Of the 1,769 viable Priority 1 leads, HSI initiated only 84 investigations (about 5 percent), resulting in two arrests.

The other 3,041,326 (96.7 percent) overstay leads were deemed Non-Priority, and those not on hold for further review were sent to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) for monitoring, potential investigation, and enforcement. Of the 2,837,188 Non-Priority leads sent to ERO, it investigated 5 leads that it deemed a public safety threat and made two arrests.

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Over three million people that the government knew about living here illegally, and Team Biden basically ignored them. The longer he’s out of office and the more the truth comes out, the worse his presidency looks — in fact, I often argue it was one of the most damaging in the nation’s history.

We’ll get plenty more of the same if the Democrats get back in power. Given the chance, they’ll open those doors wide again and let in anyone and everyone without any vetting or oversight.

There are less than thirty days left before the crucial midterm elections, and then in 2028, the all-important race to take over from President Trump gets underway. These votes may well determine whether we continue to thrive as a historically great nation, or we plunge into the malaise and extremism previewed already by Joe Biden’s one disastrous term and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s destruction of the Golden State.

Vote as if your country depends on it.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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