A 'Respectable' Michigan Dem Shows Her True Colors, and Signs Point to TDS As the Cause

It's absolutely insane that a young conservative woman's name is still being thrown out there and dragged through the mud by The Usual Suspects, but here we are.

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It all started with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who, at a campaign rally in the Peach State on Sunday the 16th, told the crowd of clapping seals that Trump "doesn’t want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar."

The "Natalie" to whom Ossoff was referring is cancer survivor Natalie Harp, a 35-year-old top aide to President Donald Trump. Though Ossoff later tried to pretend he was suggesting something unrelated to an affair, the insinuation was clear, as Salem News Channel host Scott Jennings noted in his fiery commentary on the matter. "The implication is that a professional woman couldn’t possibly have earned her position of trust in the White House without sleeping her way to the top," Jennings noted.

READ MORE: The Ossoff-Platner Similarities, and How They Could Sink the 'Pee-Wee Herman' Reelection Campaign

Soon, others were joining in on the sexist smears, including the Democrat apologists at CNN and DSA-backed Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, who has the social media "skills" and personality of the average tween TikTok'er.

Natalie, I think he’s had a little too much iPad for the week. He needs his rest. https://t.co/QwgGEtQY2p — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 22, 2026

As it turns out, El-Sayed isn't the only Michigan Democrat who has decided to participate in the "let's pick on Natalie to get to Trump" game, but the latest one is one that might surprise anyone who might have fallen for the false image portrayal of this particular Democrat as "respectable."

SEE ALSO: Michigan Democrats’ Crash-Out Goes Full Cringe As Debbie Dingell Does Some Hasan Piker Fangirling

We've heard that quite a bit about Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-06) over the years, and while she's certainly one of the more respected and well-known Democrats among Michigan Democrats, I'm not so sure how much water that holds beyond the state party, and the Great Lakes State's borders. Snide statements like this certainly won't help:

Let’s just call it Lake Natalie so we know you’ll start protecting our Great Lakes. https://t.co/fGtlNYruwy — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) August 25, 2026

It was just further evidence that it's not just Democrat men who get their kicks disrespecting Republican women, but Democrat women seem to delight in it, too. So, "yay, feminism!" I guess?

RedState Pentagon reporter R.C. Maxwell had a great response to Dingell's attempted ding:

Democrats "feminism" disappears when its time to score points against a conservative woman. https://t.co/wTCTgxgc1I pic.twitter.com/7K2Sw2U4Gl — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@RCMaxw3ll) August 25, 2026

Every single freakin' time. Without fail. It's so tiresome.

R.C. wasn't the only one:

Such a trash response.



Just remember, Democrats will only protect women until attacking them wins political points.



They are all about power, nothing more. https://t.co/5wCoiGkMEG — Matthew Wilk (@mjwgoblue) August 25, 2026

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Another X user had a great idea: to name it after a different Natalie - one who was allegedly killed by the type of criminal illegal alien Democrats like to cover for:

Great Idea! Rename it “Lake Natalie”, in honor of Natalie Rossainz:



One of the many American children murdered by the criminal Illegals that Debbie Dingell & other Democrats vilely support. https://t.co/kSb5H9QrV0 pic.twitter.com/B8Amgigwqf — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) August 25, 2026

No word yet on what the TDS-afflicted Dingell would have to say about that, because naptime comes first.

Debbie working hard for her constituents!!! pic.twitter.com/4y5r6h8h9E — Buzzman 🇺🇸 (@Bbuzzman22) August 25, 2026

Flashback:

WATCH:@RepDebDingell is asleep in a hearing room pic.twitter.com/AhVaGiFjcf — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 14, 2025

Stay "woke," Debbie.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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