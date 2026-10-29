'From the Foundry to the Fight': USS Washington Attack Sub Returns With Historic Upgrade

Why buy new when you can upgrade what you already own?

The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that the Virginia-class USS Washington (SSN 787) fast-attack submarine has completed its refurbishment and is ready for testing. The vessel was initially put into service in 2017 and underwent its scheduled maintenance and upgrade period — a Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) — after it docked at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in late 2024.

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Now it’s ready for action:

From the foundry to the fight. USS Washington (SSN 787) is out of dry dock on schedule and moving into its next phase of testing.https://t.co/NXwfgflnE5 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 29, 2026

In a statement, the Navy said Washington passed the changes with flying colors:

Completion of a submarine’s docking period is a critical first step in its return to the fleet and directly supports the Navy’s focus on combat-ready platforms, increasing operational availability and contributing to credible, sustained deterrence. "Washington’s undocking is an achievement that represents a coordinated effort across the shipyard to return a renewed and combat-ready submarine back to the fleet,” said Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander. “This team overcame every obstacle through our traditional shipyard grit combined with cutting-edge deckplate innovations led by our expert tradespeople. Today, we stand taller, tougher, and poised for the next phase to preserve the Navy’s mandate to build and maintain combat-ready forces."

In July 2024, the sub and its crew were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for “outstanding performance in action while conducting operations within U.S. SIXTH Fleet during their recent six-month deployment.” Although details of its mission are classified, the Sixth Fleet operates in European and African operational theaters.

Meanwhile, during its upgrade, the nuclear-powered Washington underwent a first-of-its-kind weld using a 3D-printed component. I can’t say I totally understand the engineering here, but it sounds pretty impressive:

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard achieved a significant milestone by successfully inspecting and testing the first welded additive manufactured (AM) flange aboard USS Washington (SSN 787), March 9. The AM flange was successfully installed shipboard March 18. The event marks both the first time an additive manufactured copper nickel flange has been welded at a public shipyard and one of its first applications for in-service submarine use.

Why is this important? Because 3D printing will allow shipyards to manufacture replacement parts on demand, bypassing long supply chain delays and keeping submarines mission-ready.

PNS accomplished a big first while working on "The Blackfish", USS Washington (SSN 787). They completed the first ever 3D-printed, additive manufactured (AM), weld on a nuclear boat, installing the copper-nickel flange on the Block III Virginia-class submarine as part of an… https://t.co/vbK8K9Qu1R pic.twitter.com/SjQBhDFEQd — 🇺🇸𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿⚓️ (@USN_Submariner) October 29, 2026

PNS accomplished a big first while working on "The Blackfish", USS Washington (SSN 787). They completed the first ever 3D-printed, additive manufactured (AM), weld on a nuclear boat, installing the copper-nickel flange on the Block III Virginia-class submarine as part of an initiative for immediate AM implementation across the submarine force. Well done returning this apex predator to the fleet 👏 BZ!

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Soon it will be time to slip the lines and head for the depths. If sea trials go well, the USS Washington may once again hear one of the Navy's most satisfying commands: "All ahead full."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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