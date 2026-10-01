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This Is What We Voted For: Trump Slashes Federal Workforce to a 60-Year Low

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 01, 2026 12:40 PM
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This Is What We Voted For: Trump Slashes Federal Workforce to a 60-Year Low
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As we approach the midterms, while we always tend to think of the things that could be better, there's a lot of what we voted for that is getting done as well. 

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Case in point for the day: how much President Donald Trump has cut the federal workforce

This graphic may perhaps say it better than any words. 

This has always been a basic conservative desire, and many promise it, but Trump has delivered.

The US federal workforce has plunged to about 2.7 million employees under the Trump administration — the lowest level in 60 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The government has shed more than 300,000 workers since President Trump returned to office in January 2025, shrinking the federal workforce by about 11%, according to the latest analysis from the BLS.

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The majority of the cuts were in the first year, but they are continuing. 

Under Joe Biden, the federal workforce hit a non-Census 30-year high of more than 3 million. (In census years, they hire a lot of extra census takers.) Biden drove the numbers up. 

A lot of this came from Elon Musk's purging through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the cuts were across every major federal agency, including the Departments of Education, Agriculture, and Housing and Urban Development.

Talk about another reason to vote Republican. Democrats only know how to spend and increase government. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | DOGE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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