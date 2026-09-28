Near‑Miss at RAF Fairford Raises Alarming Questions About UK Counterterror Failures

British counterterrorism police took five men into custody early Sunday near the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in the United Kingdom on charges of preparing a terrorist act. Even though the men were taken into custody without incident, see ‘Major Incident’ Declared After Explosives Arrests Near Base Used by US Forces – RedState, there is more cause for concern than celebration.

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RAF Fairford is the base for U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers flying in support of U.S. Central Command. This makes it a high-profile target for any number of groups, but particularly for the Iranians. Even though the B-1B is no longer nuclear-capable, it plays a very critical role in U.S. strategic planning. As we learn more about the event, it seems we dodged the bullet by chance rather than by the intervention of U.S. and especially UK, security services.

A local farm girl was returning home from a party in the early morning hours of Sunday and found the road to her home blocked by three parked white commercial vans. As she tried to turn around, several men, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas un-assed the area and ran for the woods. She thought that was rather unusual behavior.

She said: “I just thought what the hell are they doing… I saw a group of Middle Eastern-looking young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past. “Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realised this was something pretty serious. We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them I was worried. “I mean, you don’t see masked men running around at half one in the morning in the countryside near a secure air base and not have concerns.”

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She called the local police, then she alerted her neighbors via WhatsApp and told them to shelter in place. About 25 minutes later, police arrived, seized the vans, and corralled and arrested the men.

I can't possibly even begin to guess their names. It's a total mystery. https://t.co/AFcGcvymei pic.twitter.com/feB7xEVmcB — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 27, 2026

Around 7 AM, police began evacuating residents. Bomb squad personnel were reported on the scene, and this is when the counterterrorism police took over the case.

The vans the men used bore the logo of a service that delivered fuel to farms and businesses called "Fuel 2 You." There were just a couple of small problems. The telephone number was one digit short of being a legit phone number, and the logo was the wrong color.

One detail we noticed: the van being inspected today by police and a bomb-disposal robot near RAF Fairford appears to be branded FUEL2YOU with a red logo, while the original FUEL2U vans use a green logo.



FUEL2U is a company that delivers fuel directly to businesses, farms and… pic.twitter.com/kKPDmaOS8A — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) September 27, 2026

One detail we noticed: the van being inspected today by police and a bomb-disposal robot near RAF Fairford appears to be branded FUEL2YOU with a red logo, while the original FUEL2U vans use a green logo. FUEL2U is a company that delivers fuel directly to businesses, farms and other customers, using mobile fuel-delivery vans.

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So we aren't dealing with highly trained terrorists here, and it is a good thing we aren't, because they were very close to the base.

MAP: The RAF Fairford Incident - 27/SEP/2026



Just a simple map to illustrate where the incident has taken place today. Aircraft positions are merely representative and may not be their current parking locations (12x B-1B "Lancer" bombers currently stationed).@MATA_osint pic.twitter.com/jYJ0O9COQh — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) September 27, 2026

Even though President Trump claimed that the terrorists had been under surveillance:

"The arrest in the UK was fantastic," Trump told reporters, saying it was "an amazing job". "We had them under investigation. They were looking to ‌do big ⁠damage to our fort and working with the British worked out great ... We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," Trump added.

It seems more likely that he confused the increased security precautions at the base with surveillance on an active terrorist cell; see 'We Got 'Em': Trump Confirms Terrorist Attack Thwarted in England – RedState. Because if this cell was under surveillance, it was either Monty Python-level farce or we're being fed one of the best cover stories in the annals of counterterrorism operations. That said, RAF Fairford appears to have operated at a heightened level of security for over a week, even compared with other U.S. bases in the UK.

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Spotters at Fairford this week have noted that security measures at the base are significantly increased compared with the last 7-8 months.



Reports say FPCON Delta is current at Fairford, and FPCON Charlie is now in place at Lakenheath & possibly Mildenhall...@MATA_osint https://t.co/RSKzM9enIV pic.twitter.com/vPZyX829r7 — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) September 26, 2026

Spotters at Fairford this week have noted that security measures at the base are significantly increased compared with the last 7-8 months. Reports say FPCON Delta is current at Fairford, and FPCON Charlie is now in place at Lakenheath & possibly Mildenhall...

The obvious first question is who could've sponsored the attack. There are three obvious possibilities. 1) A generic Islamist organization, of which the UK hosts quite a few; 2) the Russians; and 3) the Iranians.

As there has been no indication of an Islamist group targeting U.S. forces, particularly a hard target like RAF Fairford, in the UK, I think we can safely rule that out. The Russians have been playing hardball in Europe; see A Polish Drone Factory Hit, an Italian Ammo Plant Burns. This Is the Warm-Up; the War Is Coming. – RedState, Berlin Takes Action on Russian Terrorism but Is Hamstrung by Timidity and Division – RedState. Their targets, though, have generally been related to support for the Ukrainians in their war for independence, and they've had "plausible deniability." This would have been direct action against a U.S. military base, a very unlikely escalation in Russia's "gray zone" war and one that would seem, given President Trump's ambivalence about being involved in that war, stupid and counterproductive even by Russian standards. Iran has threatened to attack U.S. facilities everywhere, and it has warned countries that host our facilities that they are subject to attack. All of that puts Iran in the "Winner, winner, chicken dinner" position.

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What would Iran hope to accomplish with such an attack? It probably believes it could knock the U.S. out of the ongoing war. President Trump's actions give the impression of someone looking for an excuse to get out of this war. Given our sensitivity to casualties, the Iranians probably concluded that a mass-casualty event at a U.S. base would a) create a major outcry in the U.S. just before a critical election, and 2) convince the Brits to stop cooperating with our forces supporting U.S. CENTCOM. One has to ask: why were five guys in black clothing necessary to deliver three truck bombs? The answer is, they weren't. Obviously, the surplus personnel were needed to run up the body count.

There is another consideration. Right now, everyone is assuming those vans were going to be truck bombs. We don't know that for a fact right now. In June 2025, the Ukrainians took out one-third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in a single night. They used attack drones loaded into the trailers of 18-wheelers parked just outside Russian air bases; see Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Deletes a Third of Russia's Bomber Fleet and Sends a Warning to the US – RedState. If several B1-Bs had been taken out by this attack, the humiliation, alone, would have guaranteed Iran was able to dictate terms.

That a plot like this, assuming it is something more serious than a bunch of Walter Mitty-types playing at jihad, was able to develop this far under the nose of British counterintelligence is pretty scary. The fact that it was foiled only because a random citizen came home late from a party shows just how fragile the situation is.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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