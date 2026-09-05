Nick Shirley Takes Action, and He's Coming for CA's Soviet-Style Effort to Muzzle Journalists

Some have dubbed it “The Stop Nick Shirley Act,” but many have opined that it was the Democrats' dream even before his “Learing Center” video exposed rampant corruption in Minneapolis and almost broke the internet. Following those investigations, the 24-year-old headed to California to uncover more graft.

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You knew Gov. Gavin Newsom and the far-left legislature couldn’t stand for that; they’re not interested in getting humiliated, nor do they want the world to see the incredible amounts of unaccounted-for taxpayer money uncovered. So they threw together AB 2624, a bill that seems to fly directly in the face of the First Amendment, and while it certainly affects Shirley, it’s also targeting other investigative reporters like our own Jennifer Van Laar, sting king James O’Keefe, on-the-ground reporting specialist Cam Higby, video journalist Anthony Cabassa, and many others.

In simple terms, the bill aims to hide corruption by giving anyone associated with “immigration support services providers” special status. You could now get hit with massive fines if you do the kinds of exposes that Shirley became famous for; for instance, if you ask questions of the owner of a clearly fraudulent business that has any ties to the immigration issue, you could be in big trouble.

Shirley and his legal team are saying it’s clearly an illegal law, as our sister site PJ Media reported Saturday:

They allege that the Stop Nick Shirley Act, AB 2624, is unconstitutional on its face and in four other ways. The law they allege is viewpoint-based discrimination, overly broad in its scope, unconstitutionally vague, and applies after the fact to work Shirley has already done — ex post facto — and published.

See you in court, Shirley said on social media:

I'm suing California...



California has decided to push for less transparency and create laws that penalize citizens and journalists for looking into potential fraud inside "immigration support services providers." A written demand is all it takes to stop the publishing of a… pic.twitter.com/nFnfDUff0h — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 4, 2026

I'm suing California... California has decided to push for less transparency and create laws that penalize citizens and journalists for looking into potential fraud inside "immigration support services providers." A written demand is all it takes to stop the publishing of a video in California. Enough is enough.

He’ll have plenty of people cheering him on:

Bravo! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2026

Good to see this. These legal battles may take years so hang tough and never compromise on the 1st amendment. — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 4, 2026

The law is patently ludicrous and nakedly shameless in its attempt to shut down accountability for fraudsters and the officials who enable it or simply look the other way.

As I wrote in late August, Shirley is adept at explaining why it's so troubling and left a New York Times reporter — somebody who you’d think cared about freedom of the press — sputtering as he exposed her blind support for the measure and was proved to be embarrassingly ill-informed on what it actually does:

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Nick Shirley leaves NY Times reporter SPEECHLESS after she attempts to defend the Stop Nick Shirley Act, a bill designed to effectively silence journalists who expose fraud.



This is exactly why no one trusts the legacy media.

pic.twitter.com/NrlFMjo4mO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2026

I am not a lawyer, but my layman’s opinion is that this draconian garbage doesn’t even come close to passing constitutional muster. Expect more lawsuits to be dropping in the future.

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